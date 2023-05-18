LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Disaster Recovery Centers in central Arkansas will soon adjust their operation hours for those needing assistance following the March 31 tornadoes.
Officials with FEMA said that the operating facilities will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, beginning May 20. FEMA recently closed all centers on Sundays and its center in Sherwood.
Residents affected by the tornado can meet with FEMA specialists at the following centers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
- West Central Community Center
8616 Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock, AR 72204
- North Little Rock Community Center
2700 Willow Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114
- 1st United Methodist
308 W. Main Street
Jacksonville, AR 72076
- Ridgeview Church
999 US Highway 64 East
Wynne, AR 72396
FEMA officials encourage Arkansans affected by the natural disaster to continue to apply for disaster assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362.