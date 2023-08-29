LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas electric company is joining in helping with the Hurricane Idalia response as the dangerous storm moves toward Florida.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. dispatched 60 line workers and equipment to stage in advance of the hurricane making landfall.

The crews are departed from across Arkansas and are assigned to Tri-County Electric Cooperative of Madison, Florida. They will stage in Alabama.

The National Hurricane Center projected that Hurricane Idalia could have winds up to 120 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergencies in more than half of the state. In addition to the Arkansas line workers, DeSantis said that more than 30,000 utility workers in Florida are being staged to make repairs as quickly as possible.