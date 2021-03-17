Arkansas braces for wild weather day

UPDATE: Tornado warning for Arkansas, Phillips and Desha Counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grant, Cleveland and Jefferson Counties.

Power outages being seen in the southern portion of the state with Ouachita seeing 120 outages, Calhoun 90, Arkansas County 136, and Lincoln 10.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A strong storm system is making its way across the state on Wednesday morning.

The Natural State has a strong cold front working it’s way through from Wednesday morning into the afternoon that is being described as strong and possibly severe in some areas.

Damaging winds and hail are the largest threats, with isolated tornados possible to form anywhere through the state.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed east-central Arkansas under a MODERATE RISK (45%) for severe storms. An ENHANCED RISK (30%) includes much of northeast, north-central, central and southeast Arkansas. Meanwhile, a SLIGHT RISK (15%) has been issued for west Arkansas. These percentages indicate the probability of a severe storm occurring within a 25-mile radius of any one point. The higher the risk, the greater potential to see severe storms.