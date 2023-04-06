LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After nearly a week, recovery efforts are in full swing with individuals, groups and even companies putting their efforts into helping communities after the March 31 tornadoes.

Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Curtis Barnett stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about their efforts in the recovery process and outreach to help with the mental, physical and emotional needs of the community.

Barnett said members of Arkansas Blue Cross, Health Advantage or BlueAdvantage Administrators of Arkansas who lost medications due to the storm can get a one-time, 10-day emergency refill on maintenance medications.

Some members also have medications delivered to their homes, which might not be possible due to being relocated. Barnett said the company has toll-free telephone assistance available for members to make temporary arrangements for receiving their medications.

Arkansas Blue Cross also set up a crisis line for members that will connect them with a crisis counselor, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and without cost to members.

For members to get help with all the resources available, please visit ArkansasBlueCross.com.