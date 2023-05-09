LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Jacksonville-based pro wrestler whose career has taken him all over the country turned his love of the sport into something more meaningful after recent tragedy.

Johnathan “Action Jackson” said he has one goal outside of recovering from the March 31 tornado, which is to give back to his devasted community.

“When I say action, you say Jackson. Action, Jackson,” Holt said.

Holt said he began wrestling at an early age; a career inspired by his own experience of being bullied as a kid.

“We teach them about the three types of bullying,” Holt said. “Verbal, physical and cyberbullying and how it impacts our environment and community, and how we need to put an end to it.”

At 37 years old, Holt travels to elementary schools to host anti-bullying rallies and promote charity wrestling matches.

“The 31st, that Friday, we were finishing up on our bullying rallies and to hype up the big main event that was supposed to happen on April 1,” Holt said.

The storm caused power outages to Sylvan Hills High School where the charity match was supposed to be, causing the event to be postponed.

“I’m over here traumatized because I have these people who are driving from all over the country to show,” Holt remembers. “I’m gonna have to pay them.”

On top of that, Holt returned to his own home in Jacksonville to find that was no more. With help from his pro-wrestling buddies and local support, he was able to get through the emotional fallout.

“None of them charged me for anything,” Holt said. “In fact, instead of them turning around to go home, they came and helped me clean out what was left in my apartment.”

And if that weren’t enough, Holt and his wife welcomed a baby boy a day after the storm. Like his newborn, Holt said the storm became a blessing in disguise.

“I named this event ‘After the Storm’, which hopefully, where I can reunite the entire community in Sherwood, Jacksonville, North Little Rock, and Little Rock,” Holt stated.

Holt said half of the proceeds will be given to the Sylvan Hills High School wrestling team and the rest will be given to other tornado victims in the area.