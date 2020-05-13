Toad Suck Daze to have drive-thru fun this weekend

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – Since Toad Daze has been canceled this year, they are offering another family fun alternative.

This Saturday (May 16, 2020) from 10am to 1:30pm the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will have a nature and science drive-thru set up on the University of Central Arkansas campus.

You will have a chance to say hello to the AGFC K-9 team and the U.S. Coast guard water safety dog.

The Museum of Discovery will also be set-up with science demonstrations.