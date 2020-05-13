Toad Suck Daze to have drive-thru fun this weekend

Science
Posted: / Updated:

At Home Discoveries: Episode 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "At Home Discoveries: Episode 2"
More At Home Discovery

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – Since Toad Daze has been canceled this year, they are offering another family fun alternative.

This Saturday (May 16, 2020) from 10am to 1:30pm the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will have a nature and science drive-thru set up on the University of Central Arkansas campus.

You will have a chance to say hello to the AGFC K-9 team and the U.S. Coast guard water safety dog.

The Museum of Discovery will also be set-up with science demonstrations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories