Take a Look: NASA’s “Perseverance – Mission to Mars – Race to the Red Planet”

LOS ANGELES — We’re just days away from NASA’s next historic Mission to Mars, launching its new state of the art Rover, Perseverance.

And while there are always unknowns in space exploration. The engineers behind building the craft didn’t expect to encounter a crisis right here on earth.

Glen Walker shows us how the team persevered in the face of a pandemic.

NASA’s new mars Rover has been rolled out to the launch-pad and is ready to blast off on Thursday.