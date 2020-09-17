See the International Space Station Thursday evening

Science

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AHD Episode 16

More At Home Discovery

The International Space Station will be visible this evening over Arkansas for six minutes starting at 7:58 p.m. It will appear above the southwest horizon and disappear over the northeast horizon moving just about overhead. Look for a steadily moving, non-flashing “star”. which you can easily see with the naked eye! For specific times outside of central Arkansas, just navigate to Spot The Station and use the map to find out times for where you live!

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather headlines

More Weather Headlines