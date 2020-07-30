Mars Mission: Scouring for Life

LOS ANGELES — NASA is celebrating a soaring success, as it’s Mars 2020 Mission blasts off from Cape Canaveral, on a cosmic path to the red planet.

Perseverance is easily the most sophisticated rover ever sent to Mars, and one that aims to rewrite mankind’s history.

When it lands, the spacecraft will scour the surface, looking for signs of life. In this episode, Glen Walker shows us how that objective, could unlock the secrets of the universe.

It’s a mystery mankind has pondered since humans first set their sights on the stars and one NASA’s Perseverance rover aims to answer once and for all.

The ultimate question we’re really trying to unravel is, was Mars ever alive? We know from our previous rover missions that Mars was wet and habitable for life, at a time when life was first getting started here on Earth, but where do you begin your hunt for a needle in a cosmic haystack?

After the fierce debate, the team decided to start their search in what could be a timeworn treasure trove.

