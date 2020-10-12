Mars Closest to Earth until 2035
You may have noticed a bright red “star” over the past several weeks during the overnight hours. On October 6, Earth and Mars were “only” 38.6 million miles apart–the closest they’ll be to one another until 2035. On Tuesday, October 13, Mars will be at opposition–exactly opposite the Sun in Earth’s sky (Mars rises at sunset and sets at sunrise) The “Red” Planet will be quite bright and quite red and can be easily seen with the naked eye during the nighttime hours, just south of directly overhead around Midnight. Even starter amateur telescopes could be able to see a bit of Mars’ detail and might even be able to pick out the southern polar cap. Clear skies are expected in Arkansas through early Thursday so head outside during the evening hours and look up!