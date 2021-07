LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pressure from COVID-19 is mounting on one of the largest medical facilities in Arkansas as current hospitalizations hit a record for 2021, according to a tweet from its chancellor.

Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said that as of Monday morning, 66 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. Of those, he said 26 are in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, 16 are on ventilators and five are on heart-lung bypass.