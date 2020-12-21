Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Watch Live: Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine on Monday
Live
FAA issues Little Rock ground stop
Heber Springs picked as 2020 ‘Trendsetter City’
Video
Little Rock Fire Department remind residents to keep fire safety top of mind during holidays
Storm Team
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa Shops Local
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Military Greetings
Santa Tracker
Lone Star NYE
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Diapers & super absorbing polymers
At Home Discovery
by:
Hayden Nix
Posted:
Dec 21, 2020 / 12:55 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2020 / 12:29 PM CST
AHD Episode 29
Video
More At Home Discovery
Trending Stories
FAA issues Little Rock ground stop
How to see the “Christmas Star”
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
Video
‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
Video
UPDATE: Two men shot in Little Rock Sunday afternoon
Trending Stories
FAA issues Little Rock ground stop
How to see the “Christmas Star”
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
Video
‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
Video
UPDATE: Two men shot in Little Rock Sunday afternoon