At Home Discoveries: Catapults

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Welcome to our first ever At Home Discoveries with Museum of Discovery!

As we are going through this strange and unusual time, we wanted to help provide relief to some of the added stresses of being at home more than usual including helping with your child’s education.

These sessions will provide new ways to keep the kids engaged, learn new things, and be creative, all while having fun.

This first experiment is about catapults! Watch the video to learn about them including how you can make one at home!

