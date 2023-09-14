LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – September is National Recovery Month, with the tagline “Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”

Wolfe Street Foundation Executive Director Justin Buck stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about their Day of Action event this Saturday.

Every person, family and community is encouraged to come together and take action to help raise awareness of addiction recovery.

It all starts at 8:30 a.m. by signing in at The Wolfe Street Foundation, leading to a walk to the State Capitol Building and then a celebration event.

For more information on the event, please visit WolfeStreet.org.