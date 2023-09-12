LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A $1 million grant will now allow the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to create a statewide program to train healthcare providers on ways to prevent opioid deaths.

The grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funds a five-year project to create the Arkansas Naloxone Education Training Program.

Naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The program aims to train 125 Naloxone-education trainers over the span of five years. UAMS officials said the hope is that each trainer will give two community-based classes a year.

The classes would expand the knowledge of how to use the drug to thousands of Arkansans, and in turn, hopefully save lives.

Last week Naloxone became available over the counter nationwide.