LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Addiction has a lot of faces. It’s a disease that impacts so many people, regardless of the color of their skin, how much money they make or where they live.

For a long time, because of the stigma surrounding addiction, people battling it fought in silence and their families grieved quietly.

But that stigma is breaking and KARK is proud to be a part of helping people share their stories so that nobody has to suffer alone.

Tonight we officially kick off our newest initiative: SAVING AR GENERATION.

It’s KARK’s commitment to you to educate, raise awareness, work to end the stigma of addiction and try to save lives.

We’ll share stories of hope, resources available to you and how our state and country are working to end this epidemic.

But most importantly it serves as a reminder that you are not alone.