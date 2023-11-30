LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Lawmakers introduced a bill this week to crack down on the sale of toxic poppy seeds, the same kind that killed a young Arkansas man in 2016.

On April 3, 2016, 24-year-old University of Arkansas graduate Stephen Hacala Jr. died after drinking tea made from poppy seeds he ordered online.

“He was just a terrific young man, and we miss him every day,” Stephen Hacala Sr. said.

Those seeds, often marketed as “natural” or “unwashed”, were coated with a deadly drug.

“We know he had issues with anxiety and depression,” Hacala said. “We believe that he was looking at this as a holistic remedy to help with some of those challenges and issues.”

Despite as many as 20 reported deaths in the U.S., these unwashed poppy seeds, which can contain 20 times the therapeutic dosage of morphine, are still available for sale online. It’s a battle Stephen’s parents, Stephen and Betty Hacala, have been fighting for more than seven years.

“Some of the online marketplaces initially had made promises to take them down but we see them creeping their way back in again,” Hacala said.

On Wednesday, Arkansas Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman along with Rep. Steve Womack and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal introduced the Stephen Hacala Poppy Seed Safety Act. The bill aims to prohibit the sale of poppy seeds that contain a harmful level of opiates.

It also would require the Food and Drug Administration to issue regulations that establish a maximum level of contamination.

While the bill still has some hurdles to overcome, the Hacalas said it’s a step in the right direction.

“I hoped it wouldn’t have to go this far to make a change that you can buy a product like poppy seeds and not worry how you ingest it,” Betty Hacala said. “On the other hand, I’m super thankful and grateful that we have gotten this far.”

The bill was first introduced in 2019 but was ultimately put on pause. The next step for this current legislation is to be heard in committee.