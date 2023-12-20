LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A New Year’s Eve event in central Arkansas will be ringing in the New Year in a special way.

Level Up Recovery founder Britni Boyce stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about Level Up Recovery’s sober New Year’s Eve

Boyce spoke on the importance of an event for those in recovery who want to celebrate the beginning of 2024.

The event will be held at the Maumelle Event Center at 10910 Maumelle Boulevard starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

More information can be found at LevelUp-Recovery.com/NYE.