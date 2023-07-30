BENTON, Ark. – The Benton Police Department has announced that they have received funding from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership and will be forming a new Overdose Response Team that will begin training in August.

Thanks to the funding, the team is now approved for the Naloxone Hero Program, which will enable naloxone dissemination and training for families and community members.

Peer Recovery Specialist Sean Willits said that the program equips community members to act in moments of life and death.

“We will begin the training in August,” Willits said. “Equipping community members with the knowledge and capacity to act in moments of life and death is an invaluable part of the Overdose Response Team’s efforts. We are committed to saving lives and helping resolve the issues around substance use disorder.”

Willits said more details, including official dates and times, will be forthcoming. If you know anyone struggling with substance use who is wanting help, please reach out to Willits at 501-239-2147 (office) or 501-326-5222 (cell).

For more information regarding ARORP, visit www.arorp.org.