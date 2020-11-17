Santa Shops Local: Beebe merchants roll out welcome mat for holiday shoppers

The City of Beebe is helping brighten the holiday shopping season despite the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Merchants are rolling out the welcome mat for shoppers who want to do their gift-buying closer to home.

Beebe is just a short drive from the Little Rock metro area.

The small businesses there are the heartbeat of the neighborhood and the pride of their hometown.

“By spending your money in Beebe, you are helping our community to prosper. You help the living economy to stay healthy and strong. Additionally, you are purchasing from and shopping with those familiar faces that you see when you are out and about in your hometown!,” says the Beebe Chamber of Commerce.

Click here for Top 10 reasons to shop local in Beebe.