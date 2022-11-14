Many Arkansans will stay closer to home when they do their gift shopping for the holidays.

Merchants in many Arkansas cities are stepping up to highlight what their local merchants have to offer for holiday gift-giving.

These towns are rolling out the welcome mat to assist shoppers in finding exactly what they’re looking for to give to friends and loved ones for the holidays.

For Santa Shops Local in 2022, we’re highlighting three Central Arkansas businesses:

Linda Marie’s (Vilonia)

The Skin Bar (Little Rock)

Jones Brothers Pool Tables (North Little Rock)