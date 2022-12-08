Linda Marie’s is a unique gift and fabric shop in Vilonia where you’ll find a variety of gifts, jewelry, clothes, home decor, and fabrics. There’s something for everyone at Linda Marie’s!

Linda Marie’s is located inside the Vilonia Commons Shopping Center on the bypass and Mt Olive Road. Address: 128 So Mt Olive Rd., Vilonia, AR 72173.

Business hours => 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Visit Linda Marie’s on Facebook => https://www.facebook.com/lindamariesgifts/

Website => https://lindamariesgifts.com/