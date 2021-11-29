Santa Shops Local 2021: Lara’s Jewelry & Design

Santa Shops Local
Posted: / Updated:

Shop Lara’s Jewelry & Design in Hot Springs for holiday gifts, Where Unique Becomes “You”!

Lara’s Jewelry & Design is a locally-owned, full-service jewelry store with front door parking.

They do repairs and restorations as well as custom work. Lara’s Jewelry & Design also has engagement rings, estate jewelry, and diamond & gemstone fashion jewelry.

Address => 236 Cornerstone Blvd., Hot Springs, AR 71913

Website => https://www.larasjewelryanddesign.com/

Facebook page => https://www.facebook.com/larasjewelryanddesign

Business hours => Mon. – Fri. 10am to 5:30pm; Saturday 10am to 4pm; CLOSED Sunday

Phone => (501) 525-4487

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories