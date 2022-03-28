Sales – Internal Use Only

STANDARD BANNERS:

320X50
728X90
300X250
300X600 optional size only required on Fearless
160X600 (Hogville & Fearless only)

PENCIL PUSHDOWN:

2 Sizes Required
970X90 and 970X418
If you are including video a space on the left (looking at the screen) 485X272 on the 970X418 size should be left empty to place the video

SUPER BILLBOARDS:

2 Sizes Required
1920X480 and 1024X512
If using video there must be a space 782X440 left on the left (looking at the screen) side of the 1920X480 image and the same video size space should be left in the middle of the 124X512 image

EBLAST:

No character limit. Header should be 600 Pixels Wide Height is optional and can include separate graphic for footer at the same width

SOCIAL POSTS:

Can be a video (normal TV proportions)
Or a 600X600 graphic
270 character limit for Twitter