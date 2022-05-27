LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Beginning November 3, passengers at Bill and Hilary Clinton National Airport will be able to catch a non-stop daily flight on American Airlines’ new daily service between Little Rock and New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.

According to officials, the year-round service will take just three hours and be flown on an Embraer 175 aircraft, featuring a two-class configuration with 12 first-class seats and 64 main cabin seats.

“We thank American for making this investment in our market and ask that passengers please support this nonstop route,” said Bryan Malinowski, executive director, Clinton National Airport. “The airport continues a strong recovery from the pandemic and partners, like American, are noticing as increased demand drives air service decisions.”

Tickets can be purchased starting next week at www.aa.com.