Which Squishmallows plushie is best?

Squishmallows plushies have become wildly popular amongst both kids and kids-at-heart. Their soft, squishy stuffing and smooth fabric make them perfect for snuggling up to, and a variety of sizes allow some to even act as fun decorative pillows. Squishmallows even come in highly collectible seasonal models, meaning there is a perfect Squishmallow for any occasion! If you’re looking to start your collection, the Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 16″ Austin The Avocado is a top pick.

What to know before you buy Squishmallows plushies

Squishmallows have unique styles and features that set them apart from the squishable toys trend. With up to seven sizes and countless adorable designs all squished into the signature Squishmallow shape, it can be daunting to narrow down your choices. Here are a few things to consider while browsing that might help make your decision just a bit easier to make.

Size

Squishmallows can come in up to seven different sizes, ranging from the cute 3.5 inches to the “huggable” 24 inches. However, not every Squishmallow comes in every size; in fact, many will even come in only one size. If you are dead set on a certain size, this will narrow down your options significantly.

Squads

Squishmallows are part of groupings called “squads,” which essentially refers to groups of Squishmallow characters that are related to each other in some way. For example, “Fantasy Squad” consists of all fantasy creatures such as dragons and unicorns. “Food Squad” consists of happy little food items like fries and burritos. Investigating different squads can be useful, especially when you have a character type in mind.

Scented vs. unscented

Certain Squishmallows come scented, especially the fruit models. Some people love this; others hate it. If you’re sensitive to added fragrances, you might want to go ahead and write off any scented Squishmallows you come across. If you love scented items, then it will just add to the loveable nature of your Squishmallow.

How much you can expect to spend on Squishmallows plushies

Depending on size and collectability, you can generally expect to spend between $10-$60 on most Squishmallows plushies and even more for highly collectible characters on the resale market.

Squishmallow FAQ

Can I wash my Squishmallow in the washing machine?

A. It’s not recommended to wash Squishmallows in a washing machine, as it can lead to them losing their shape. Should the need arise, be sure to gently hand-wash your Squishmallow.

What is “Kellytoy” and why do I see it so often in Squishmallow descriptions?

A. Kellytoy is the company that started and manufactures the Squishmallow brand. Items that are described as being “Squishmallow official Kellytoy” items are official Squishmallow products.

What are the best Squishmallows plushies to buy?

Top Squishmallows plushies

Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 16″ Austin The Avocado

What you need to know: This lovable avocado makes a great gift or starting point for someone looking to start their Squishmallows collection.

What you’ll love: Who doesn’t love an avocado, especially an adorable one like Austin The Avocado! This 16-inch model is a great cuddle-worthy edition to any household, and one of the most popular Squishmallows characters available.

What you should consider: Some users have received this plushie with a hole in it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Squishmallows plushies for the money

Squishmallow 12-Inch Snail

What you need to know: Adorable Salita’s low price point makes her a no-brainer addition to any collection.

What you’ll love: Salita rocks a pair of shiny antennas and a beautiful multi-colored shell. Released in 2021, Salita’s description states she loves a “good ol’ hug” but also gives a “pretty good elbow tap” for those who aren’t huggers.

What you should consider: Although 12 inches can be the perfect Squishmallows height, it might be too small for some and too large for others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog Squishmallows plushies

Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 12″ Angie The Shiba lnu

What you need to know: Although there are plenty of Squishmallows dogs, Angie just might take the cake for cutest.

What you’ll love: Angie’s signature Shiba Inu eyebrows and pointy ears make her highly recognizable as the dog breed represented in the viral meme “Doge,” making her the perfect friend to pose with in photos. Angie is great for both those who own Shiba Inu’s and those who wish they did.

What you should consider: One user reported their Angie arriving with a hole, causing her to lose stuffing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spooky Squishmallows plushies

Squishmallows 8″ Tally The Cat Vampire

What you need to know: Tally is the perfect spooky companion for those who wish it was Halloween all year round.

What you’ll love: Don’t worry, Tally isn’t a real vampire cat. This adorable version of Tally is just wearing a costume but is the perfect companion for a spooky costume party or movie night any time of year.

What you should consider: The costume is not removable from Tally in this version.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top space Squishmallows plushies

Squishmallow 16-Inch Planet – Pinxelle

What you need to know: Pinxelle’s adorable planetary rings make her an adorable friend that’s out of this world.

What you’ll love: Pinaxelle’s size goes well with her existence as a planet, and it is easy to get caught into her orbit.

What you should consider: Although her large size is fun, she might be difficult to travel with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Squishmallows plushies to gift

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 8″ Plush Mystery Box Three Pack

What you need to know: This mystery box is a fun way to gift Squishmallows to someone else or to treat yourself to a little surprise.

What you’ll love: You’ll receive three adorable 8-inch plushies, which are easy to carry and store. You’ll get not only three adorable Squishmallows but also the excitement that comes with their hidden identities.

What you should consider: If you or the recipient already has a large Squishmallows collection, you run the risk of having duplicates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney Squishmallows plushies

Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush 14″ Mickey Mouse

What you need to know: This adorable and soft Mickey Squishmallow is a must-have for any Disney lover.

What you’ll love: Officially licensed by Disney, Mickey is a quintessential character needed to start any Disney collection, and he has plenty of other Squishmallows companions to follow. This manageable 14-inch Mickey is perfect for cuddling up to or even using as a pillow.

What you should consider: Some users reported Mickey’s signature ears being a bit hard and awkward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

