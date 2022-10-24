Which ‘Umbrella Academy’ Funko Pop is best?

Can’t get enough of the superhero siblings from “The Umbrella Academy”? Then look into adding some Funko Pop figures from the show to your collection. Funko Pop is a company that makes bobblehead-like action figures. If you have a favorite TV show or movie, Funko Pop probably makes action figures to match. A top choice from “The Umbrella Academy” line is the Funko Pop “The Umbrella Academy” Number Five.

What you need to know before you buy an ‘Umbrella Academy’ Funko Pop

The TV series

“The Umbrella Academy” is a series about seven adopted children turned into crime-fighting superheroes by their eccentric billionaire father. The series starts when the adult siblings are brought together by their father’s death and realize they must figure out how to stop the Apocalypse. The show was one of Netflix’s most watched in 2019.

Common Funko Pop figures

Most lines of Funko Pop figures include basic versions of the most popular characters from a show or movie. These tend to be the more common or widely available figures. The figures usually appear either as their character does most often as they look at the beginning of the show. An example of this from “The Umbrella Academy” is the Funko Pop figure of Luther in his green jacket.

Rare Funko Pop figures

Funko Pop Chase figures are a rare variant of a more common figure. You can recognize these by a sticker on the box that labels it as a Chase limited edition. If you can find one new, it will cost the same as a regular Funko Pop. However, it will probably cost a lot more if you purchase it from a seller.

What to look for in a quality ‘Umbrella Academy’ Funko Pop

Main characters

Funko Pop figures are available for each of the heroes of “The Umbrella Academy,” including Klaus, Ben, Vanya, Number Five, Diego, Allison and Luther. They appear as they do most frequently in season one.

Side characters

A few side character “Umbrella Academy” Funko Pop figures are available. Pongo, Sir Reginald’s genius chimp assistant, appears wearing a suit and holding his cane. He wears a menacing expression that matches fans’ opinion of him. If you love the duo from the agency, there is also a figure of Hazel wearing her bear mask and holding a gun.

Variations

There are a few variations on “Umbrella Academy” characters. While Klaus’s season one character is unusual enough, there is a Funko Pop figure of season two Klaus in his cult leader getup. A few variations of Vanya’s character also are available, including a Chase variant of Vanya glowing with power at the end of season one. There is also a version of Ben once he learns to use his powers and a baby Pongo.

How much you can expect to spend on an ‘Umbrella Academy’ Funko Pop

Expect to spend $10-$30 for most “Umbrella Academy” Funko Pop figures.

Umbrella Academy Funko Pop FAQ

Where do I start?

A. If you have never collected Funko Pop figures before, there is an easy way to get started. First, choose a favorite TV show or movie. Then look for the common version of the show’s main characters. From there, start to look for rare versions of the main characters, or add in some side characters.

How do I display my Funko Pops?

A. For many Funko Pop collectors, arranging a display is as much fun as collecting the figures. If you have a smaller collection, there are clear display cases that hold around 20 figures. For larger collections, consider installing floating shelves in your bedroom or home office.

Should I leave my Funko Pops in the box?

A. This is totally up to you. Many collectors leave their Funko Pop figures in the box to protect them from damage. If you want to take them out, think about getting a display case. These boxes are made of hard plastic and will keep your figure safe while making sure you can still see it.

What’s the best ‘Umbrella Academy’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘Umbrella Academy’ Funko Pop

Funko Pop “The Umbrella Academy” Number Five

What you need to know: This Funko Pop of Number Five captures the contrast between his mental maturity and young appearance.

What you’ll love: Number Five holds a tiny cup of black coffee and wears his academy uniform. The details on the uniform are considerable and include the multi-colored vest and wrinkles in the fabric. He also wears his superhero mask to hide his identity.

What you should consider: There are rare reports of the box arriving damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop “The Umbrella Academy” Klaus Hargreeves

What you need to know: This Funk Pop captures the true essence of Klaus Hargreeves.

What you’ll love: Klaus presents himself in all his unique glory, with painted toes, a pink feather boa, leather pants, a bottle of spirits and the phrase “goodbye” written on his hand. If those details weren’t enough, the figure’s posture will instantly have you thinking of Klaus.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported the item’s box arriving damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop “The Umbrella Academy” Vanya – Glow in The Dark

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an “Umbrella Academy” Funko Pop that captures a cool moment from the series, this Vanya figure is for you.

What you’ll love: This Vanya glows in the dark, which is appropriate for the portrayed scene. Vanya is rising into the air, about to cast her powers against any who would oppose her.

What you should consider: You won’t experience the coolness of this Funko Pop until you turn off the lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.