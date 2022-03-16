Which gas hedge trimmers are best?

A well-trimmed hedge is a beautiful thing, but it’s difficult to maintain without a good hedge trimmer. Large, thick hedges are even harder to maintain, requiring a more powerful, gas-powered trimmer. There are several excellent gas hedge trimmers on the market, so deciding among them can be difficult.

The Poulan Pro 22-Inch 23cc 2-Cycle Dual-Sided Gas Hedge Trimmer is affordable, powerful and easy to use, making it an excellent choice for the average home- and hedge-owner.

What to know before you buy a gas hedge trimmer

Motor

Gas hedge trimmers have a two- or four-stroke engine.

Two-stroke engines are by far the more common, mostly because of their increased affordability and lighter weight. Two-stroke hedge trimmer engines exist in a narrow range of sizes and strengths, making selecting among them relatively unimportant.

Four-stroke engines have increased power and durability and emit fewer by-products, but their weight makes them too difficult to use on the average hedge.

Blade orientation

Gas hedge trimmer blades have two orientations: horizontal and end.

Horizontal blades look similar to chainsaws. They’re more balanced, making them easier to wield. It’s also easy to see how your trimming is affecting your hedge.

End blades have a long, bladeless shaft with cutting blades only at the tip. They're used for trimming tall hedges. It can be difficult to tightly trim a hedge with them, as it's difficult to see how you're trimming, but they're much safer to use than a horizontal blade while standing on a ladder.

What to look for in a quality gas hedge trimmer

Blade quality

There are three qualities in a good blade: length, sides, and maximum thickness.

Length: Most gas hedge trimmers have blades between 20-24 inches. Some high-powered four-stroke models have blades as long as 40 inches. The longer the blade, the more you can trim at once, but the more difficult it is to wield.

Sides: Blades can be either single- or double-sided. Double-sided blades are superior because they can trim more at once.

Maximum thickness: This refers to the thickest branch size your blade can slice through. Most blades cap out at 1 inch. Never try to slice through branches thicker than the blade is designed for.

Emissions

All gas hedge trimmers emit nasty byproducts as a consequence of their fuel source. The two main emissions-checking groups are the California Air Resources Board and the Environmental Protection Agency. Many states have made gas hedge trimmers that do not have certification from one of these agencies illegal to buy, sell and use.

How much you can expect to spend on a gas hedge trimmer

Gas-powered hedge trimmers are more expensive than their electric counterparts, starting as high as $150. Most cost between $250-$350, with high-end models reaching up to $500.

Gas hedge trimmer FAQ

Do I need to sharpen my hedge trimmer blades?

A. Yes, though how often depends on your blade. Sharpening recommendations are usually listed in your instruction manual or on the manufacturer’s website. The average blade needs sharpening after every 50 hours of use. Be careful not to sharpen anything other than the cutting edges, or you could ruin your trimmer. If you’re unsure about the process, many hardware stores and repair shops can sharpen your blades for a price.

How much maintenance do gas hedge trimmers require?

A. Not as much as you would think. Most maintenance revolves around the engine — replacing parts, cleaning it, etc. You also need to clean your blades of any sap they collect and keep them sharp. Finally, you must lubricate the trimmer. Exact maintenance requirements will be listed in your instruction manual or on the manufacturer’s website.

How should I store my gas hedge trimmer during the off-season?

A. You need to take two key steps to safely store your gas hedge trimmer. The first is to ensure your fuel tank is completely empty. The second is to store it away from any moisture — otherwise, rust will accumulate. If you don’t have a dry storage area, wrap it in waterproof packaging.

What’s the best gas hedge trimmer to buy?

Top gas hedge trimmer

Poulan Pro 22-Inch 23 Cubic Centimeter 2-Cycle Dual-Sided Gas Hedge Trimmer

What you need to know: This trimmer is perfect for most homeowners.

What you’ll love: It costs less than many similar models. It’s lightweight at only 11.1 pounds, making it easy to use for long periods. The 22-inch blade is strong enough to mow through sturdy branches. The handle can rotate and features anti-vibration mechanisms.

What you should consider: The pull-starter has some reports of breaking or being difficult to use. Some locations listed for warranty service will not honor the warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gas hedge trimmer for the money

Proyama 42.7cc 5-In-1 Multi-Functional Trimming Tool

What you need to know: This all-in-one machine handles multiple chores for a great price.

What you’ll love: The attachments include a long-reach hedge trimmer, pole saw, string trimmer and brush cutter. Some of the attachments have adjustable lengths. It includes several safety items such as gloves, ear protectors and a face shield. It has a one-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: Some consumers had difficulty understanding the directions. Others felt it was flimsy and generated too much noise. It’s one of the heaviest trimmers at 30.8 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Husqvarna 21.7cc Gas 23.7-Inch Dual-Action Hedge Trimmer

What you need to know: This is another option for most homeowners.

What you’ll love: It generates less noise and vibration than its competitors. The handle is adjustable. An air purge system makes it easy to start. When switched off, the stop switch automatically resets for easy restarting. The blade is long at 24 inches.

What you should consider: It’s weighty at 16 pounds. It’s weaker than similarly priced models and on the expensive side for its features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

