Which Jade yoga mats are best?

Yoga is a wildly popular activity and rightly so. It offers a myriad of physical, mental and spiritual benefits while welcoming participants of all ages, shapes and sizes to practice alone or in a group. Yoga is accessible to those who are just starting off and diverse enough to continually challenge dedicated yogis who engage daily.

All you need is a yoga mat. Jade yoga mat, one of the leaders in yoga accessories, offers a few different options to cater to all your yoga needs. The Harmony Mat is their signature option, a quality all-around product designed for regular use. Finding the right mat for your body and activity level is crucial to success in yoga.

What to know before you buy a Jade yoga mat

Size

The standard yoga mat is 68 inches long and 24 inches wide. This typically suits most users across most poses. Jade also offers a 71-inch mat and a 74-inch mat for taller individuals.

Additionally, Jade boasts extra large mats that are 80 inches long and 28 inches wide. Extra width comes in handy not only for wider poses, but users can also roll the mat onto itself for extra padding. The yoga mat buying guide at Best Reviews includes more information on sizing and how to find the best fit for your needs.

Material

Most Jade yoga mats are made from natural rubber. This is an alternative to the more common variety of synthetic materials used in mats. Rubber is a terrific choice for environmentally-friendly and eco-conscious consumers, as it is a sustainable, long-lasting resource. Rubber mats are durable and easy to clean, although rubber is more expensive than synthetic alternatives. Keep in mind that rubber is not advised for outdoor use.

Jade does offer two options that are not made from rubber. One mat is made from organic cotton, offering a comfortable spot for a variety of practices, while another comprises organic cotton and Dharba grass, a tropical plant native to India. Both options are better suited for those who may want to practice outside. Although these mats lack the thickness and support for intense practices, they can be used on top of another mat.

Color

Jade yoga mats are available in a variety of bright and bold colors, including blue, purple, pink, slate and jade green. Color does not influence the quality of the mat but offers users a chance to find a color that may be a personal favorite or match their home decor. Some users may also want to match the color to a type of practice they prefer or frequent. Darker shades may be more suited to meditative and restorative practices, while those who work up a sweat with physical sessions may opt for something light and eye-catching.

What to look for in a quality Jade yoga mat

Thickness

The thickness of a yoga mat determines both the potential support and convenience offered. Thicker mats are ideal for those who need extra padding and support during more intense, frequent practices. However, thicker mats are harder to travel with since they are heavier and don’t fold as easily. Alternatively, thinner mats are ideal for taking to class and on the go, but they can lack the comfort some may desire.

The most popular Jade mat is 3/16 of an inch thick, which is about the average thickness. They also offer a thinner mat at 1/16 of an inch, as well as a thicker option at 5/16 of an inch.

Color causes

Jade Yoga features three yoga mat colors that are aimed to raise awareness for health issues, with a portion of the purchase donated in support. Teal mats are in support of ovarian cancer research, saffron mats support autism causes and pink mats raise money in support of breast cancer causes. Teal is offered year-round, while saffron and pink run for a limited time.

How much you can expect to spend on Jade yoga mat

Most Jade yoga mats cost between $65-$100, depending on size and thickness.

Jade yoga mat FAQ

How do I clean my Jade yoga mat?

A. Jade yoga mats are fairly easy to clean. For regular usage, your mat can be wiped with a damp towel every week. For more intense practices, users may want to wipe clean after every session. Owners may opt for Jade’s plant-based mat wash to wipe away any dirt or odor. Harsh chemicals and cleaning products should not be used, as it may damage the materials. Essential oils may also damage the rubber.

What accessories do I need to supplement my yoga mat?

A. With a yoga mat, you’re ready to stretch, meditate and work out as you wish. If you plan on taking your mat to a class or on vacation, it may be worth investing in a convenient bag or carrier so that the mat stays protected. Some yoga enthusiasts may want to acquire blocks as well to assist with certain positions. Bolsters are also another useful tool to integrate into practices, as are yoga blankets.

What’s the best Jade yoga mat to buy?

Top Jade yoga mat

Harmony Mat

What you need to know: Jade’s most popular yoga mat.

What you’ll love: This comfortable and durable mat caters to a wide range of practices and poses. Available in a variety of exciting colors, this mat boasts average length and width to suit most people in most practices. It sticks to the floor and offers stability, as well as comfort. Longer options are also available

What you should consider: This mat is more expensive than competitors and not ideal for outdoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Jade yoga mat for the money

Travel Mat

What you need to know: A thin and lightweight mat, this option is ideal for yogis on the move, helping save space, energy and money.

What you’ll love: The thinnest mat available by Jade at 1/16 of an inch, the Travel Mat offers a convenient and intimate yoga session. It’s available in a variety of colors and among the cheaper options available.

What you should consider: It may not be supportive enough for larger individuals or intense practices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fusion Mat

What you need to know: An extra-thick mat that provides longevity and proper support for intense practices and physical activities.

What you’ll love: At 5/16 of an inch thick, this mat offers both comfort and stability for lunges, squats, planks and other intensive exercises. It’s available in various colors and there are two longer options also available for taller persons.

What you should consider: This mat is quite expensive and not ideal for traveling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.