Which Callaway golf shirt is best?

When shopping for golf equipment, it’s easy to focus on clubs and shoes, but don’t overlook finding the right shirt. A good golf shirt should do more than make you look stylish. It can make you comfortable and improve your performance.

Callaway is a respected brand that makes quality golf equipment and apparel. Its shirts use the latest technology to help keep you dry on the course while not compromising mobility. There are many styles, but the best is the Callaway Men’s Swing Tech Allover Polo, a classic golf shirt that goes with many outfits.

What to know before you buy a Callaway golf shirt

Type of fit

Like a polo, a traditional golf shirt has short sleeves, a collar and two or three buttons. Callaway golf shirts have two types of fit.

Regular fit : Also referred to as standard or traditional fit, these are relaxed and comfortable. The sleeves tend to be longer and wider than slim-fit shirts, while the waist is not tapered, which gives you room to breathe and allows a full range of motion.

: Also referred to as standard or traditional fit, these are relaxed and comfortable. The sleeves tend to be longer and wider than slim-fit shirts, while the waist is not tapered, which gives you room to breathe and allows a full range of motion. Slim fit: These have a fitted appearance but are still loose enough to provide mobility. The sleeves are shorter and have less fabric. The waist is narrow and tapered under the arms, so the sides run close to the body.

Although most Callaway golf shirts are short-sleeved, you can find long-sleeve, three-quarter sleeve and sleeveless shirts in some styles. They can all be easily paired with golf pants or golf shorts.

Size

In addition to small, medium, large and extra-large sizes, Callaway has an extensive big-and-tall section with shirts that go up to XXXL, 5X and 5XLT

Colors and patterns

Callaway golf shirts come in white, black, blue, red, gray, pink, green and orange. There are also multicolored, striped and patterned shirts that include tattersall, floral, herringbone and chevron designs.

Not all styles are available in all sizes, colors and patterns.

What to look for in a quality Callaway golf shirt

Calloway Eco

Not only are Calloway golf shirts comfortable, but they are also environmentally conscious. This line of shirts is sustainable, made with up to 30% polyester from recycled plastic water bottles.

Sun protection

These shirts have built-in ultraviolet protection that prevents harmful rays from penetrating the fabric. This is particularly beneficial when out in the hot sun all day.

Opti-Dri

This technology wicks away moisture and sweat to keep you cool and dry when out on the course.

Swing Tech

This makes the fabric stretchable and less restrictive to maximize the range of motion and make movement feel effortless. This is most noticeable in the shirt’s shoulder seams, which can easily snag or pull during a golf swing.

How much you can expect to spend on a Callaway golf shirt

They range from $30-$94 depending on the material, construction, size and features.

Callaway golf shirt FAQ

What are the best materials for a golf shirt?

A. A golf shirt should be polyester or a poly-blend, because those fabrics can wick away moisture, which helps to keep you cool and try. That’s important because sweat from your shirt can hinder your swing and make you less comfortable.

How should a golf shirt be worn?

A. The original golf shirt was cut long to be tucked in for a clean and polished look. Newer styles are cut to be worn untucked without looking bulky or messy.

Can I wear a Callaway golf shirt casually?

A. Absolutely. Callaway golf shirts were designed to improve performance on the course, but you don’t have to be a golfer to wear one. They’re also great for the clubhouse or everyday use.

What is the best Callaway golf shirt to buy?

Top Callaway golf shirt

Callaway Men’s Swing Tech Allover Polo

What you need to know: This versatile, timeless golf shirt has been crafted for comfort and performance while providing UV protection.

What you’ll love: This is a simple, classic shirt that easily pairs with pants or shorts. It comes in many colors and sizes, including big and tall. The fit is engineered for a wide range of motion and paired with Swing Tech technology to help improve performance.

What you should consider: This shirt will stretch a small amount with each use but returns to its original size after laundering.

Where to buy: Sold by Callaway Golf and Amazon

Top Callaway golf shirt for the money

Callaway Women’s Short Sleeve Opti-Dri Core Performance Golf Shirt

What you need to know: This polyester golf shirt is created for comfort and performance. It comes in eight colors and six sizes.

What you’ll love: Stay cool on warm days with this lightweight single-knit fabric that’s ventilated to keep heat from your body. Swing Tech technology supports a full range of motion, swing after swing. The extended sizes and generous fit can accommodate multiple body types, while the material stretches so it won’t feel restrictive.

What you should consider: The shirts’ color can vary from the pictures online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Callaway Men’s Fine Line Ventilated Striped Polo Shirt

What you need to know: Stay cool on the golf course with this shirt that comes in 12 colors and is available in sizes up to 3XL.

What you’ll love: This top-of-line golf shirt is stylish and comfortable. The fabric circulates air throughout the shirt and wicks moisture away from the skin. The three-button neck opening and narrow-line print make this shirt perfect for both the course and when out on the town.

What you should consider: This shirt runs slightly long, so depending on your height, you might have to tuck it in.

Where to buy: Sold by Callaway Golf and Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.