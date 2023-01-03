Change your socks multiple times a day if you are prone to getting athlete’s foot, especially if you exercise.

Which socks for athlete’s foot are best?

Athlete’s foot (Tinea pedis) is an infection caused by a fungus that makes the feet itchy and scaly. According to the National Institutes of Health, up to 10% of the population might be affected by infections affecting the toe clefts, and anyone can get athlete’s foot. While it is treatable, prevention is always the best defense. One of the top prevention methods is to wear good quality socks with wicking properties that keep your feet dry.

Kodal Copper Infused Athletic Low Cut Socks not only wick away moisture but 20% of the sock is made of copper yarn, which combats fungus and staves off odors.

What to know before you buy socks for athlete’s foot

The risk factors for getting athlete’s foot

While anyone can contract athlete’s foot, the NIH says men are more likely to get it than women. There also are other factors that increase your likelihood of getting athlete’s foot.

Climate: Those living in a hot, humid environment are more likely to get athlete’s foot. Fungi cannot survive in a cold, dry climate.

Those living in a hot, humid environment are more likely to get athlete’s foot. Fungi cannot survive in a cold, dry climate. Type of shoes: Wearing closed footwear for long periods can lead to athlete’s foot, especially if you wear the same shoes every day.

Wearing closed footwear for long periods can lead to athlete’s foot, especially if you wear the same shoes every day. Lack of shoes: Walking around barefoot in damp places like a locker room or swimming pool can increase your chances of getting athlete’s foot.

Walking around barefoot in damp places like a locker room or swimming pool can increase your chances of getting athlete’s foot. Perspiration: People who naturally sweat more than others are at higher risk.

How to prevent athlete’s foot

Preventing athlete’s foot requires some decision-making and, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, might involve changing some of your habits.

Clip your nails often and keep them short. Fungi can live under nails.

often and keep them short. Fungi can live under nails. Try to wear sandals when you go to public gyms and pools instead of walking around barefoot.

when you go to public gyms and pools instead of walking around barefoot. Wear wicking socks that eliminate sweat and other moisture.

that eliminate sweat and other moisture. Alternate your shoes. By wearing different pairs of shoes, they have ample time to dry out before you wear them again.

What are the symptoms of athlete’s foot?

If you have athlete’s foot, you will likely feel itchy and uncomfortable, but since there are many infections with similar symptoms, it can be tricky to self-diagnose. Symptoms may include the following:

Scaly skin that is peeling or feels rough to the touch.

that is peeling or feels rough to the touch. Itchiness, especially when changing your socks or shoes.

especially when changing your socks or shoes. A red or purple color to your skin.

color to your skin. Burning and stinging pain and extreme itchiness.

What to look for in quality socks for athlete’s foot

Copper vs. bamboo

Copper is not only recyclable, but it destroys fungi and bacteria. Some socks include copper yarn, which works with wicking materials to fight bacteria and fungus while keeping the foot dry.

Bamboo is an ultrasoft material that naturally contains an antimicrobial. Like common wicking materials such as Merino wool, bamboo wicks away moisture and keeps your feet dry and clean. It is also an eco-friendly material that makes for an incredibly comfortable and soft sock.

Wicking and compression properties

Wicking socks eliminate moisture before it can make your socks damp and prone to bacteria and fungus. Merino wool socks are wicking socks that are popular with athletes, but other materials like bamboo and copper can also wick away moisture.

Compression socks are recommended for those worried about athlete’s foot. These socks are woven with tighter fabrics that restrict the blood flow to the foot. More blood flows back to the heart rather than sitting in the foot. Many compression socks are made with antimicrobial metals such as copper or silver.

Size

Fortunately, wicking socks and compression socks come in any size. Think about what activities you might need specialty socks for. If you are prone to getting athlete’s foot, it might be wise to change both your athletic and everyday socks for extra protection.

How much you can expect to spend on socks for athlete’s foot

You can generally get a few pairs for $10-$30. Some bigger name brands and specialty socks could cost that same price for just one pair.

Socks for athlete’s foot FAQ

Is it smart to sleep with socks on if you have athlete’s foot?

A. Wearing socks to bed is a great idea if you sleep with another person. Since athlete’s foot is contagious, it will help prevent transmitting it. However, you want your feet to dry and air out, so wearing sandals in your house and in public spaces is also important.

Will athlete’s foot go away on its own?

A. No, but it is very easy to treat.

What are the best socks for athlete’s foot to buy?

Top socks for athlete’s foot

Kodal Copper Infused Athletic Low-Cut Socks

What you need to know: These are cotton socks with copper yarn that wick away moisture and fight off bacteria and fungi.

What you’ll love: Fungus-fighting copper yarn makes up 20% of the socks. They are unisex and come in multiple colors and sizes. These socks will reduce symptoms such as foot odor and itchy feet.

What you should consider: The sizing can be hard to get right since they are unisex and come in only two sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top socks for athlete’s foot for money

Bamboo Sports B No Show Bamboo Workout Socks

What you need to know: These 100% bamboo socks are soft and wick away sweat better than most cotton socks.

What you’ll love: Bamboo socks also fight off bacteria and fungi. These have tons of buying options, including size, color and number of socks per pack. Bamboo is eco-friendly and recyclable.

What you should consider: Some people report that bamboo socks tend to tear or rip faster than other materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Iseasoo Copper Compression Socks

What you need to know: These socks improve circulation while keeping moisture and sweat from soaking your socks and feet.

What you’ll love: These are tightfitting socks that still feel comfortable. They are great for sports including running and cycling. They include copper fibers woven throughout the socks.

What you should consider: It is difficult to find out what percent of the socks are made of copper yarn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

