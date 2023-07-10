BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
130+ Best early deals of Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day will be held on July 11 and 12 and now is the time to shop for early deals. If past years are any indication, Amazon will slash the prices of tons of high-quality products.
The hottest items include electronics, kitchen appliances and toys, but you can expect to see huge discounts on robot vacuums, outdoor furniture, TVs, beauty products and more. Some are already on sale, so shop now and keep your eyes peeled as we approach Prime Day to save big.
The deals below were last updated on July 10, 2023, at 10 am PT.
Early Prime Day Summer Fun Deals
- Intex 28005E ZX300 Deluxe Automatic Pool Cleaner 55% OFF
- Soppycid Reusable Water Bomb Balloons 21% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON
- Airhead Big Mable Towable Rider Tube 35% OFF
- Intex Explorer 2-Person Inflatable Kayak 22% OFF
- Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker 17% OFF
- Callaway Golf Rangefinder 33% OFF
- Vistop Extra Large Foldable Dog Pool 24% OFF
- Radio Flyer Stroll ‘N Wagon with Canopies 10% OFF
- Aegend Swim Goggles 30% OFF
- Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub 20% OFF
- Kakamelon Blue Bubble Gun 15% OFF
- Zerhunt Bubble Machine 40% OFF + $3 COUPON
- S+S Worldwide Giant Box of Jumbo Chalk 17% OFF + $5 COUPON
- Crossnet 4-Way Beach Volleyball Set 15% OFF
- Vistop Non-Slip Splash Pad 34% OFF
- Coolwave Inflatable Floating Dock $30 COUPON
Early Prime Day Vacuum Deals
- Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum 36% OFF
- Shark AI Voice-Controlled Robot Vacuum 29% OFF
- iRobot Roomba EVO 42% OFF
- Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine 29% OFF
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum 32% OFF
Early Prime Day Everyday Essentials Deals
- Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer 68% OFF + 15% OFF COUPON
- Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan 28% OFF + 5% OFF WITH CODE DCK773P7
- CyberPower 10-Outlet PDU 37% OFF
- The Equadose Pill Splitter 25% OFF
- Duracell AA Batteries 11% OFF + 25% OFF COUPON
- Nuvadermis Scar Cream Gel 20% OFF + 15% OFF COUPON
- Tweezerman Rose Gold Slanted Tweezer 30% OFF
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 21% OFF
- Contigo Stainless Steel Tumbler 27% OFF
- NOCO Genius Smart Car Battery Charger 25% OFF
- Duracell Coppertop AAA Batteries 15% OFF + 30% OFF COUPON
- Kischers Safety Goggle Set 35% OFF
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
- Beautural Clothes Steamer 25% OFF + $2 COUPON
- Simple Deluxe Industrial Floor Fan 22% OFF
- Leather Honey Leather Conditioner 29% OFF + $1 COUPON
- Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set 30% OFF
- Aroeve Air Purifier 29% OFF
- Oiahomy Laundry Hamper 42% OFF
- Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip 37% OFF
- American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set 40% OFF
Early Prime Day Back to School Deals
- Zinus Jennifer 55-Inch Black Frame Desk 26% OFF
- CyberPower 10-Outlet PDU 37% OFF
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation 20% OFF
- Logitech Brio 4K Webcam 38% OFF
- WD My Passport External Hard Drive for Mac 31% OFF
- SoundAsleep Luxury Queen Air Mattress 44% OFF
- Acer Swift X 14-Inch Creator Laptop 32% OFF
- Apple AirTag, 4-Pack 9% OFF
- Lavince Sleep Headphones 23% OFF + 20% OFF COUPON
- TP-Link USB to Ethernet Adapter 15% OFF
- SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner 7% OFF
- PGDLOF Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone 56% OFF
- Yeti Rambler 30 oz Vacuum Insulated Tumbler 15% OFF
- JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker 31% OFF
Early Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine 20% OFF
- GoWise USA Deluxe 12.7-Quart Air Fryer 46% OFF
- Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker 44% OFF
- SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker 44% OFF
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker 23% OFF
- Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker 17% OFF
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 16% OFF
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer 23% OFF
- Crock-Pot 7 Quart Slow Cooker 20% OFF
- Nutribullet Personal Blender 24% OFF
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker 20% OFF
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender 27% OFF
- Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven 20% OFF
- Magic Bullet Blender 16% OFF
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine 27% OFF
Early Prime Day Skincare Deals
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 19% OFF + $10 OFF WITH CODE 7DF45A2F
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
- Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence 42% OFF
- Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask 15% OFF + 20% OFF COUPON
- Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum 27% OFF
Early Prime Day Makeup Deals
- Rechoo Fusion Eye Shadow Palette 43% OFF
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara 44% OFF
- Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser 20% OFF
- E.L.F Hydrating Face Primer 25% OFF
- Ardell Demi Wispies Lashes 24% OFF
- Focallure 2-Piece Cream Eyeshadow Stick 38% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON
- Beakey 5 Pcs Makeup Sponges Set 46% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON + 10% OFF WITH CODE EIM2XTSK
Early Prime Day Lawn and Garden Deals
- Greenworks 40-Volt Cordless 8-Inch Polesaw and 20-Inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo 33% OFF
- Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $100 COUPON
- Greenworks 1500 PSI Pressure Washer 12% OFF
- Reductus Retractable Garden Hose Reel Wall Mount 10% OFF
- 2Wayz Hose Splitter 17% OFF
- Snapfresh 20V Cordless Leaf Blower 22% OFF + $20 COUPON
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station 12% OFF
- Palone Electric Fly Swatter 30% OFF
- Blue Wave Gold Rectangular In-Ground Pool Winter Cover 13% OFF
Early Prime Day Patio Deals
- Best Choice Products 52-Inch Outdoor Wicker Fire Pit Table 43% OFF
- Cool Spot Pop-Up Instant Gazebo Tent 14% OFF
- Fire Sense Sawyer Aluminum Fire Pit Table 40% OFF
- Christopher Knight Home Adriana Outdoor Wicker Accent Table 18% OFF
- Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Wicker Loveseat Glider 31% OFF
- Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella 29% OFF
- Best Choice Products Modular Outdoor Sectional Set 22% OFF
Early Prime Day TV Deals
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 36% OFF
- Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 50% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV 20% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Stick 55% OFF
- Wediou Projector Screen with Stand 40% COUPON
- Roku Streambar 31% OFF
- Elived TV Wall Mount $3 COUPON
Early Prime Day Apple, Amazon, and Samsung Deals
- Apple Watch Series 8 16% OFF
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones 28% OFF
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation 20% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 55% OFF
- Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen 50% OFF
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 45% OFF
- Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd Gen 54% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 21% OFF
- Hisense 58-Inch ULED Smart Fire TV 42% OFF
- Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-F Router 36% OFF
- Amazon Echo Buds 30% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 31% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 34% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 29% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 10% OFF
- Samsung 990 Pro Series Internal Solid-State Drive 59% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 50% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 21% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy A54 23% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 51% OFF
- Samsung 65-Inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV 5% OFF
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Curved UHD Smart TV 17% OFF
- Samsung HW-B650 3.1ch Soundbar 45% OFF
