Which baby sleep spray is best?

If your infant is having trouble sleeping and lullabies won’t do the trick, perhaps it’s time to consider a baby sleep spray. These liquid solutions can be sprayed on bedding or in the baby’s room before bedtime, providing aromatherapy benefits that can soothe the infant and lull them into a peaceful slumber.

Most sleep sprays use natural ingredients like lavender in their formula. For a pediatrician-recommended spray that contains no artificial fragrances, Zarbee’s Baby Calming Bedtime Spray is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a baby sleep spray

How it works

Baby sleep spray is essentially a type of aromatherapy for babies. This ancient holistic practice uses natural, nontoxic ingredients like those found in essential oils to induce calming, energizing or pain-reducing effects in the user.

Essential oils are often found in products like bath salts and diffusers, but baby sleep spray is simply a liquid solution stored in a spritzer bottle. Spraying the solution in the baby’s room before sleep can create a calming atmosphere where the infant can wind down and hopefully sleep through the night.

Commonly-used essential oils

Some baby sleep sprays focus on one particular essential oil in their formulas, while others use a blend of ingredients. Look for a product that contains at least one or two of the following aromatics.

Lavender: Perhaps the most common essential oil used to promote relaxation, lavender is a flowering plant that has been used medicinally for thousands of years.

Chamomile: Commonly used in herbal teas, chamomile is another popular essential oil that is thought to induce sleep and relax the mind. Chamomile can also be used to treat symptoms of anxiety.

Eucalyptus: This oil is derived from parts of the eucalyptus tree, which is native to Australia. Eucalyptus oil can be used to clear airways blocked by respiratory conditions and is often found in sleep sprays due to its potential as a natural relaxant.

Calendula: Although it's primarily used topically to soothe irritated skin, calendula oil may be blended with other essential oils to induce sleep and promote relaxation.

What to look for in a quality baby sleep spray

Quality

When selecting a baby sleep spray, it’s important to choose a product that only uses natural, nontoxic ingredients. Avoid sprays that contain parabens and petroleum, and look out for allergens that could irritate the child’s skin. Many baby sleep sprays will indicate if their formulas are hypoallergenic. If you follow a vegan or cruelty-free lifestyle, you can also check the packaging to see if the product has been tested on animals.

Spray bottle size

Most baby sleep sprays are sold in 2- or 4-ounce bottles. Depending on how often you use the spray, a single 2-ounce bottle might last for months. Some manufacturers offer value packs that contain multiple bottles at a lower cost. This may be tempting, but it’s usually better to choose quality over quantity. If you choose to buy in bulk, check the expiration date to make sure you can go through the bottles fast enough.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby sleep spray

Baby sleep sprays are relatively affordable, with the price depending mostly on the ingredients and the bottle’s size. Most people can expect to spend around $5-$12 for a 2-ounce bottle of calming spray.

Baby sleep spray FAQ

Can babies take melatonin?

A. Although melatonin is considered safe for adults, there is very little research on its effectiveness for babies and children. Baby sleep spray doesn’t usually contain melatonin because it’s a type of aromatherapy and isn’t ingested by the user.

Is baby sleep spray safe?

A. Baby sleep sprays contain essential oils, which are typically considered safe for infants over 3 months old. That said, you should avoid sprays that contain alcohol and synthetic ingredients that could be irritating to the skin.

How do I use baby sleep spray?

A. While the exact instructions can vary depending on the product, most brands recommend spraying the solution on the pillowcase, bedding or in the air before bedtime. Don’t spray the solution on or near the infant.

What are the best baby sleep sprays to buy?

Top baby sleep spray

Zarbee’s Baby Calming Bedtime Spray

What you need to know: This baby bedtime spray has a pleasantly strong lavender smell and contains no artificial fragrances.

What you’ll love: The brand is pediatrician-recommended and the spray’s formula is free of potentially harmful parabens and petroleum. A single spray is usually enough to fill the entire room with a relaxing lavender scent.

What you should consider: The formula contains alcohol and should not be sprayed on an infant’s bedding or pillow.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top baby sleep spray for the money

Safflower Safari Baby Night Night Lavender Aromatherapy Mist

What you need to know: A little bit of this aromatherapy spray goes a long way, offering great bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: The spray’s formula is completely plant-based, hypoallergenic and never tested on animals. You can buy the spray in 2-ounce or 4-ounce bottles. The product is also made in the United States.

What you should consider: The company appears to be very new and there isn’t much information available on their practices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

California Baby Overtired and Cranky Everywhere Spritzer

What you need to know: This large bottle of sleep spray contains a blend of essential oils and no artificial fragrances.

What you’ll love: The company is very transparent and informative about the source of its ingredients. The effective formula contains a blend of essential oils, including mandarin, calendula and Roman chamomile. California Baby has been woman-owned and family-operated since 1995.

What you should consider: A few users said that the spray didn’t work for their baby and that the smell didn’t last very long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

