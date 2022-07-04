Tangle-free retractable leashes are designed so they don’t snarl when whooshing back into the handle.

Which retractable dog leashes are best?

Retractable leashes are great for dogs that don’t have good recall or for use in parks and on trails where dogs must be kept on leashes. They give dogs some extra freedom to roam and explore while remaining safely restrained.

They come in a range of lengths and widths and have various braking and locking mechanisms, so it can take some searching to find the one for you.

What is a retractable dog leash?

A retractable dog leash is one that extends and retracts as needed. The leash is coiled inside the handle and extends when your dog moves away from you. When the distance closes, the leash automatically retracts, winding back into the handle. You can also lock the leash, which is great when you need closer control, such as when you’re near a road or an unknown dog is approaching.

What to look for in a retractable dog leash

It helps to know what you want from a retractable leash before you buy one. This makes it easier to narrow your choices and choose a leash that works well for you and your pet.

Leash length

Most retractable leashes are somewhere between 10 and 26 feet long, but 16 feet is by far the most common. A 16-foot leash gives dogs a decent amount of freedom to explore without getting so far that they get in trouble or it’s hard to get them back when needed.

Cord vs. tape

Retractable leashes can either have wide, flat tape leashes or thin cord leashes. While the cord varieties are fine for small dogs, they’re not ideal for large or strong dogs. A cord leash is also more likely to injure you or your dog if you get tangled up in it.

Locking mechanism

The locking mechanism should be secure so it doesn’t fail even if your dog pulls hard against it, and it should be easy to operate. Ideally, you should be able to quickly and easily lock it with one hand.

Reflective stitching

Reflective stitching down the length of the leash makes your dog more visible in low light. This reduces the risk of accidents if you walk your dog late at night or early in the morning.

Ergonomic handle

Handles on retractable leashes are bulky and not always comfortable to hold. Ergonomic handles are more pleasant to hold onto, which makes a big difference on long hikes.

Best retractable leashes under $20

Fida Retractable Dog Leash

This 16-foot leash has a tangle-free mechanism and reflective stitching for low-light safety. You can choose from four sizes. The smallest size is suitable for dogs up to 18 pounds, and the largest size can be used for dogs up to 110 pounds.

Tug Tangle-Free Heavy Duty Retractable Dog Leash

With its sturdy nylon tape leash and 360-degree, tangle-free mechanism, it’s a great choice for strong, active dogs. The quick-lock system is easy to control, so there’s no need to stress when you spot a hazard ahead.

Mighty Paw Retractable Dog Leash

The standard version of this leash is suitable for dogs up to 110 pounds, while the “lite” version is for dogs up to 50 pounds. Both are durable and easy to lock with a reflective ring on the handle for nighttime visibility.

Fida Mars Series Retractable Dog Leash

Thanks to the ergonomic handle, it’s comfortable to hold this leash on long adventures with your pup. It has both pause and quick-lock functions to easily stop your dog from extending the leash any farther.

Best retractable leashes $20 and over

Flexi New Classic Retractable Dog Leash

This highly durable leash has a thick tape made from tough material and comes in lengths from 10 to 26 feet. It has a comfortable ergonomic handle and a reliable, intuitive braking and locking system.

Wigzi Original Dual Doggie Reflective Retractable Dog Leash

If you have two dogs, this dual extendable leash is the perfect choice. It features two leashes that extend, retract and lock independently of one another, so you have total control of both dogs at once.

Emperor Pets Retractable Dog Leash

With a tangle-free design and a one-hand braking and locking mechanism, this leash is a pleasure to use. It’s available in two lengths — 16 and 26 feet — so there’s an option to suit most pet parents.

Beastron Heavy Duty Retractable Dog Leash

This model features a tough impact-resistant handle and a strong 16-foot leash. It has an ergonomic handle, tangle-free retraction and a poop bag holder with bags.

