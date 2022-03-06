Which indestructible dog beds are best?

When your dog has chewed, scrabbled or pulled the stuffing out of every bed you’ve ever bought them, it’s natural to start searching for indestructible dog beds. Although you’ll never find a dog bed that’s completely indestructible, there are some extra-tough options that most dogs can’t destroy.

Some dog beds claim to be tough when they aren’t, so which is the best indestructible dog bed and what features should you look out for? If you want a durable bed with no fluffy stuffing to remove, The Dog’s Bed Orthopedic Dog Bed is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an indestructible dog bed

Bed type

You’ll find many types of dog beds on the market, some of which are tougher than others. If you’re looking for the type of bed that your dog is least likely to be able to destroy, try a raised bed. These beds feature a frame — usually made from metal — with a fabric sleeping surface pulled tight at the top of the frame, a little like a camping cot. Since there’s no stuffing inside, they’re less satisfying for dogs to destroy.

Mattress-style dog beds aren’t as tough as raised beds but some have durable covers that are resistant to being chewed or scratched. Since mattress beds don’t have raised edges or loose pieces, there’s no easy spot for your dog to start chewing.

Fillings

Memory foam is extremely comfortable and it’s generally a better choice than beds with polyester hollow fiber filling — the type of synthetic filling you might find in a pillow or comforter. Hollow fiber filling is easy for dogs to pull out of a bed if they manage to get through the outer layer of fabric, so you might come home to find your dog’s bed transformed into a mountain of white fluff. On the other hand, dogs are usually less inclined to bite chunks out of memory foam

What to look for in a quality indestructible dog bed

Ripstop materials

Some dog beds have a ripstop outer material. This is woven in a way that helps to prevent further ripping if your dog manages to make a small tear in it. This is ideal for dogs who aren’t necessarily heavy chewers but are prone to get carried away once they breach the outer layer.

Reinforced stitching

Dogs often start with the edges and seams when they destroy dog beds, so reinforced stitching can help stop them in their tracks.

Warranty

Some manufacturers are so sure of the durability of their dog beds that they come with a warranty that says they’ll replace the bed if your dog manages to seriously damage it in a set length of time — usually 4-12 months.

How much you can expect to spend on an indestructible dog bed

The toughest dog beds understandably cost more than less durable options. Expect to pay at least $60 for a small durable dog bed and up to $200 for the largest and most rugged options.

Indestructible dog bed FAQ

How can I stop my dog from tearing up their bed?

A. In addition to replacing their standard bed with a tougher bed, you can use positive reinforcement training to keep your dog from tearing their bed. Watch them while they’re on their bed and intermittently give them praise and treats while they’re not chewing their bed. When they start to chew their bed, use the command “leave” followed by treats and praise when they comply or gently and calmly redirect them to a chew toy or similar.

If it’s just their bed that your dog chews and you can trust them with other soft furnishings, consider letting them sleep on a sofa or chair instead. If your dog only chews their bed when you’re not around, it may be a sign of separation anxiety — consider letting your dog sleep in your room on their own bed and see if that solves the chewing issue.

Are any dog beds completely indestructible?

A. While no dog beds are completely indestructible when facing off against the most determined chewers, some come close. Raised dog beds are particularly durable, especially if your dog is fond of pulling the stuffing out of their bed.

What’s the best indestructible dog bed to buy?

Top indestructible dog bed

The Dog’s Bed Orthopedic Dog Bed

What you need to know: A decent blend of durability and comfort for moderate chewers.

What you’ll love: The tough ripstop fabric helps keep dogs from breaching it. With a solid memory foam cushion, there’s no stuffing to pull out if your dog tears the outer layer.

What you should consider: Avoid the linen and plush covers as these aren’t as durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top indestructible dog bed for the money

Carhartt Durable Canvas Dog Bed

What you need to know: A reasonably-priced durable dog bed that isn’t as tough as some other options but can stand up to scrabbling and light chewing.

What you’ll love: This bed is made using tough 12-ounce cotton duck canvas and features reinforced stitching. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and a range of colors. The water-repellant coating is great for outdoor use or dogs who drool.

What you should consider: Dogs can easily pull out the hollow fill stuffing if they get through the two outer layers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Elevated Dog Bed

What you need to know: This extremely tough elevated dog bed is suitable for the heaviest of chewers.

What you’ll love: It’s virtually impervious as it’s made from metal and heavy-duty PVC and the mesh sleeping platform doesn’t have any exposed edges that could be chewed. It’s great for use in hot weather as air can circulate underneath.

What you should consider: It isn’t the coziest of dog beds and some dogs don’t like hopping up onto their bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

