Which black wicker patio furniture is best?

Long summer days are precious and rare. For just a few months, we get to relax outdoors with a cool beverage until the crickets come out. If you’re looking to make the most of them, what better way than to create a modern outdoor sanctuary with some black wicker patio furniture?

Whether you’re decking out your patio or just want some comfy outdoor seating, you can’t go wrong with the Style Well Terrace View Four-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Seating Set with Green Cushions.

What to know before you buy black wicker patio furniture

What wicker is

Wicker has been used for thousands of years to make furniture. Woven from reeds, rattan or bamboo, it’s lightweight and sturdy. Wicker is used for a lot of indoor furniture, and many love its natural look. Outdoor furniture improves on this ancient technique by using synthetic fibers that are much more resilient against the elements. With synthetics, you get the best of both worlds: furniture that feels natural but won’t rot.

Benefits of using wicker outdoors

When it comes to patio furniture, you want something that can stand up to the weather. Wicker, especially synthetic wicker, is one of the best materials for these purposes. Not only does it resist sun damage, but also extreme moisture or dryness. Compared to other materials such as aluminum, wood, plastic and iron, wicker lasts longer and requires little maintenance.

Decorating with black wicker

Wicker is often associated with folksy aesthetics and summer beach houses. But if you want an updated look, black is always in style.

Black wicker feels modern, ushering in a classy, restrained vibe. In classical homes or gardens, black wicker can pair with natural palettes such as beige cushions and other outdoor rugs to create a refined gathering site. If you’re feeling more avant-garde, you can amplify the edginess of black by pairing it with patterned rugs and cushions.

Because black is such a dominant shade, treat it as a statement piece and lean into its ability to carve out its own space from nature.

What to look for in quality black wicker patio furniture

Material

Almost all outdoor wicker patio furniture is synthetic — especially if it’s black. Labeled as all-weather, these pieces of furniture use resin-based fiber such as PVS, nylon, polyethylene or high-density polyethylene. HDPE is one of the strongest materials you can get and ages the best.

Weight

Wicker patio furniture will have an aluminum frame to give it structure. This strengthens and reinforces the plastic weave, while also keeping the whole piece lightweight so you can move it around outdoors.

During inclement weather, however, wicker’s light weight can pose a hazard, causing your furniture to blow around in the wind. You’ll need to stack and store it in anticipation of storms. Alternatively, anchor it with a stake and chain so you’re not caught off guard.

Number of pieces

Patio furniture is usually sold in sets. How many pieces you want will depend on your budget, the size of your patio space and how many people you plan to entertain.

If you have the room and like to host garden parties, large seven- or nine-piece patio sets are a great way to bring everyone together. These seat six or more and have one or two tables for refreshments. If you just want a relaxing, comfortable outdoor space for a couple of people, a three- or five-piece set is a much more budget-friendly option.

Cushions

Cushions can be a major sore spot when it comes to outdoor furniture. Just as susceptible to the elements as your wicker, you’ll want to make sure these are made from weatherproof materials as well. Look for cushions with UV- and water-resistant covers. Not only do these last longer, they can also be cleaned easily after the inevitable backyard barbecue spills.

How much you can expect to spend on black wicker patio furniture

Smaller wicker sets cost $200-$500. Large five- to nine-piece sets cost anywhere from $500-$2,000.

Black wicker patio furniture FAQ

How do I care for my wicker furniture?

A. Synthetic wicker requires little maintenance. But you should be sure to wipe it down after storms to prevent moisture from building up between the fibers. You’ll also want to limit sun exposure somewhat, so rotate pieces out or store them in the shade.

What are modular patio sets?

A. Modular patio sets are built to maximize space. Each seating element can be combined with another piece, or stand on its own. This way, you can assemble and configure the furniture according to your needs, whether that be one massive, U-shaped couch, or a bunch of individual chairs and love seats.

What’s the best black wicker patio furniture to buy?

Top black wicker patio furniture

Style Well Terrace View Four-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Seating Set with Green Cushions

What you need to know: This four-piece set is perfect for small get-togethers and patios with limited space.

What you’ll love: You get two cushioned chairs and a cushioned love seat for up to four people. In addition, a two-tiered wicker coffee table has ample room for snacks and storage beneath. These are a little heavier with rust-resistant steel frames. But that will help keep them down during bad weather.

What you should consider: Assembly is required.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top black wicker patio furniture for the money

Costway Black Three-Piece Rattan Wicker Patio Conversation Set Table and Two Chairs with Beige Cushions

What you need to know: With two comfy chairs and a table for hors d’oeuvres, what more could you need when spending quality with someone you love?

What you’ll love: Whether you’re outfitting a small balcony or just want something simple to sit in and watch the fireflies, this three-piece wicker set takes up little space while providing lots of comfort. The two chairs come with seat cushions that have removable weatherproof covers. And the cute side table is topped with tempered glass for a touch of class. Made from polyethylene rattan, the furniture has a natural appearance despite its resin coating.

What you should consider: Taller users find the seats to be too low.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Ohana Depot Black Seven-Piece Wicker Patio Seating Set with Sunbrella Natural Cushions

What you need to know: Throw a backyard blowout and never worry about seating again with this massive, cozy seven-piece set.

What you’ll love: The modular design of this black wicker patio set lets you rearrange the seating as each party requires. The plush seat and back cushions are covered in Sunbrella, a premium performance fabric that will last ages in the sun or rain with proper care. In addition to seating for six, you get a glass-top coffee table to gather around. Each piece of furniture has a lightweight aluminum frame, so you won’t throw out your back moving them.

What you should consider: Due to its high-quality materials and construction, this set is pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

