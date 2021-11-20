Looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend? Here are 17 early Black Friday deals we love

This year people are more eager than ever to shop, celebrate and spend time together during the holidays. Top retailers are meeting the demand early with exceptional deals this weekend that rival Black Friday sales.

Thanksgiving is still several days away, but early Black Friday prices have already arrived on many popular name-brand items you’ll be proud to give. When it comes to deep discounts in a wide spectrum of categories, we’ve found low prices on everything from Chromebooks to Nespresso machines so you can shop and save effortlessly.

While picking our favorite pre-Black Friday deals, we’ve also found low prices on outdoor essentials, kitchen must-haves, playsets and more. So relax, get ready for turkey day and use our roundup below to start checking names off your holiday shopping list.

Best deals to shop today

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker: 28% off at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 monitors numerous fitness and health metrics, including heart rate, steps, sleep patterns and stress to help anyone on your shopping list live their best life. Built-in GPS enhances fitness goals, which can be tracked with the included 6-month Fitbit Premium membership.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-Quart Pro Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer: 36% off at Kohl’s

This multi-purpose cooker takes the place of multiple small appliances, making it a gift any avid cook would love. It works as both a pressure cooker and air fryer and boasts 11 preset programs for perfect results with every meal.

VTech KidiBeats Drum Set: 28% off at Amazon

Vtech’s KidiBeats Drum Set not only entices little ones ages 2 to 5 years to explore their music-making abilities but also encourages hand-and-eye coordination and teaches numbers and letters. It stimulates young imaginations with bright colors and LED lights.

Casper Original Mattress: 20% off at Casper

Casper’s cooling foam mattress provides restful sleep with the brand’s Zoned Support, designed for back comfort. In addition to being on sale ahead of Black Friday, it comes with a 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial to make it an outstanding value.

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets: 38% off at Sur la table

Whether you’re shopping for someone setting up their first kitchen or a home chef who needs a few new pans, this three-piece set includes versatile sizes that fill different cooking needs. We love the nonstick coating that is free of potentially harmful PFOA and releases food for easy cleanup.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off at Amazon

Streaming is easy with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick that now offers both Alexa voice control and TV controls. It features 4K resolution that makes images pop and is compatible with today’s top streaming platforms. Grab several for stocking stuffers this weekend while they are half off.

Smith Skyline XL ChromaPop Goggles: 62% off at Backcountry

Proprietary ChromaPop technology is what makes these goggles special and creates superior definition in all types of outdoor conditions. The lenses resist fogging up, so they are perfect for sunny, wintry days. The QuickFit strap system keeps them secure and comfortable.

Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit: 30% off at Home Depot

If you’re shopping for tools for someone on your list, this 6-piece kit is a comprehensive choice. You’ll get a charger, two lithium-ion batteries and six essential power tools ready to tackle repairs and projects around the house. This weekend’s sale price is one of the lowest we’ve seen.

VIZIO M Series 5.1 Premium Soundbar: 30% off at Amazon

Take any TV’s audio to the next level with VIZIO’s M Series soundbar that produces clear, bold sound. It includes a 6-inch subwoofer that will fill any room with immersive entertainment.

Revlon Pro Collection One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizing Hot Air Brush: 35% off at Bed Bath & Beyond

Revlon’s hair dryer-hot air brush combo is a versatile hair styling tool that creates beautiful looks in minimal time. Ceramic and ionic technology protect hair, leaving it soft and full of body.

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Down Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket: 64% off at Macy’s

This puffer jacket is both warm and stylish, and sports a packable design that makes it easy to stash when the weather warms up. It’s available in 12 attractive color combinations and a choice of five sizes.

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next: 48% off at Sur la table

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a coffee lover’s dream, thanks to its ability to customize coffee and espresso beverages with the Aeroccino 3, five brew sizes and compatibility with a large selection of Nespresso capsules. What’s more, any eco-conscious coffee enthusiast will appreciate that it’s made with 54% recycled materials.

Black Diamond Helio 76 Skis: 50% off at Backcountry

Anyone who’s dreaming of a white Christmas on the slopes will love these lightweight skis that are easy to maneuver and built to deliver a memorable ride. The narrow construction is designed for speed. Grab a pair this weekend and enjoy an incredible price.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Reverb 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set: 75% off at Macy’s

At a savings of just over $750, this luggage set is an ideal gift for that person on your list who’s ready to travel again. It comes with three hardside bags that are expandable, have rugged handles and wheels and are built to withstand the bumps and scrapes that often occur when traveling.

Bobsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum: 49% off at Home Depot

Any pet owner will appreciate how the PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum cleans pet messes around the house. That’s because this versatile robot has powerful suction that whisks pet hair off carpet, plus it sweeps and mops hard flooring.

Sparkle Reversible Quilt Set: 40% off at Bed Bath & Beyond

With a snowflake pattern and soft microfiber material, this quilt set is great for the holiday season. It’s reversible and includes a pillow sham.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook: 33% off at Lenovo

This Chromebook is speedy, sleek, and built for versatility at work or in the classroom. Long battery life, an aluminum chassis, reliable Wi-Fi 6 and ample storage equal a solid deal.

