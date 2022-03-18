A high-pressure hose nozzle can make cleaning out problematic areas outside your home much easier. These nozzles can remove debris more efficiently than standard models, which cuts down on time.

One of the best nozzles is the Fanhao Upgrade Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer, as it can clean concrete surfaces and doesn’t take up much space in the garage.

What to know before you buy a high-pressure hose nozzle

Rate of pressure

One of the most important factors with hose nozzles is the water pressure, measured in pounds per square inch. This unit of measurement refers to how many pounds of force are being pushed through the nozzle per square inch of space.

It is essential because it directly affects the type of high-pressure hose nozzle you purchase and what it can clean. For example, if you want to wash an asphalt driveway, you should get a nozzle with around 3000 psi. However, you might need additional equipment such as this Powerplay 4500 PSI Maximum 3.0 GPM Spray Nozzle Kit.

For general gardening and minor debris removal, you shouldn’t need anything more than a high-pressure hose nozzle and a standard watering hose. Most homes in America have between a 45 and 60 psi rating for outdoor hoses. Remember that the pipes affect water pressure more than the hose, though. Smaller pipes mean higher water pressure.

Flow rate

The flow rate does not register the pressure applied to an area, but rather how much continuous water comes out of a hose with or without a nozzle. Most high-pressure nozzles will have a higher rate of gallons of water per minute than standard nozzles.

Depending on water pressure and the nozzle style, expect a flow rate between 2.5 and 17 gallons. The flow rate is also based on the quality of the hose and if anything is impeding the flow, such as a blockage inside a pipe.

Hose length and size

The size of the hose matters in two respects: the diameter where the nozzle fits and the hose length. Shorter hoses with a smaller diameter usually mean higher water pressure.

For example, a 50-inch hosepipe with a half-inch diameter has a flow rate of around 13 gallons per minute. The same length hose with a 3/4-inch diameter has a flow rate closer to 38 gallons per minute.

By connecting a high-pressure nozzle to a shorter hose, you can reach areas that are further away while still having enough pressure to clear away most dirt, grime and debris.

What to look for in a quality high-pressure hose nozzle

Durability of materials

Hose nozzles, high-pressure or otherwise, generally consist of metal, plastic or a combination of both. Some metal nozzles are made from zinc or aluminum, while others are brass. If you’re looking for something durable and that doesn’t rust easily, brass is a good option. Metal nozzles are usually heavier than plastic, making them difficult to handle for longer tasks.

If you want something lightweight and easy to maneuver, consider getting a plastic nozzle instead. These are usually less expensive than metal ones, but they are also less durable. Go with a nozzle made from both materials for the best of both worlds.

Form factor and spray pattern

High-pressure hose nozzles feature many different spray patterns. There are fireman-inspired models, which are ideal for targeting specific or tough areas. Then there are those that you can angle as desired.

Nozzles often feature a trigger on the backside, making them easy to operate. Some require you to apply pressure to keep the water constantly going, while you can twist others on or off. The latter option is great for people who don’t have as much hand or wrist strength or flexibility since you don’t need to keep the pressure on the nozzle going.

Another common option is the dial nozzle. These feature more spray pattern options than standard nozzles. All you need to do is rotate a dial to change how it sprays. Most dial nozzles feature a shower, cone and jet option.

Sets

Some hose nozzles come with a hose or with multiple nozzles, such as an adjustable twist nozzle and jet sweeper nozzle. When you purchase a set, it’s easier to swap them out as needed for specific jobs.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-pressure hose nozzle

A basic high-pressure hose nozzle costs around $10, but higher-quality models cost $20-$30.

High-pressure hose nozzle FAQ

What do I need to properly pressure wash?

A. Pressure washing requires a high amount of pressure and a specific nozzle. With some nozzles, you can attach it directly to the hose and start pressure washing. But in most cases, you need to have a pump that attaches to a compatible hose and is powered by either electricity or gas.

How do I maintain a hose nozzle?

A. Hose nozzles, even metal ones, can break or start to leak if not properly maintained. Debris or dirt can get caught inside the nozzle or external components. If this happens, it could wear out the nozzle and cause it to underperform. To prevent this, check it regularly and remove anything that shouldn’t be there. Also, if you see rust or calcium starting to form, leave the nozzle in a container of distilled white vinegar for 15 to 30 minutes or until it starts to break down.

What’s the best high-pressure hose nozzle to buy?

Top high-pressure hose nozzle

Fanhao Upgrade Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer

What you need to know: This heavy-duty metal nozzle can easily handle any tasks you throw at it, from clearing out the driveway to washing the side of the house.

What you’ll love: There are two options, one with four spray patterns and one with seven spray patterns. In both cases, the nozzle consists of zinc that’s resistant to rust and corrosion. The tip is fully brass and has an ergonomic handle that’s comfortable to hold. The nozzle can also handle a psi up to 150.

What you should consider: The water flow is very strong and not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-pressure hose nozzle for the money

Sun Joe Ultimate Solid Brass Heavy-Duty Adjustable Twist Hose Nozzle

What you need to know: This adjustable twist nozzle features a classic design and is built to last.

What you’ll love: Capable of everything from washing a vehicle to light pressure washing a driveway or deck, this nozzle has a maximum psi of 80. It’s made from strong brass and is leakproof.

What you should consider: It is heavy and can be cumbersome to hold after a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

InnaV8 Water Hose Nozzle Sprayer

What you need to know: This high-pressure dial nozzle sprayer is a great choice for anyone who wants something powerful enough to water their garden, wash a pet or cut through deep dirt and grime.

What you’ll love: It boasts 10 patterns you can adjust, including a full setting, stream, mist and cone options. The ergonomic rubber grip and slip-resistant handle make it comfortable to hold. It fits standard 3/4-inch hoses.

What you should consider: Part of it is plastic, so it’s less durable than solid metal options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.