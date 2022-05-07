Which egg cooker is best?

The egg is a staple of breakfast foods. It is simple and easy to cook, and there are just about a million and one ways to cook one in a matter of minutes. However, to make this process even more accessible, companies have developed egg cookers to make egg cooking more convenient and consistent, allowing you to multitask breakfast while getting ready for work or school.

Electric egg cookers come in various styles and sizes, making them capable of satisfying anyone, from those looking for a quick morning meal to those wanting to spice up their morning routines. You no longer have to look for the best option, as the Cuisinart Egg Cooker offers excellent capacity for such a small unit.

What to know before you buy an egg cooker

How do egg cookers work?

Egg cookers are relatively simple products. They cook eggs with various amounts of water, making it effortless to prepare hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached and omelet egg dishes. Most if not all egg cookers operate similarly.

First, place your eggs on the egg rack within the unit. Next, add the appropriate amount of water depending on the kind of egg you want to cook. Then turn on the machine. In a few minutes, the egg cooker will produce your desired egg of choice.

Egg capacity

Depending on the unit, different egg cookers will have other egg carrying capacities. Some cookers can handle up to six or seven eggs in single cooking, making meal-prepping a breeze and constructing your award-winning egg salad a piece of cake. Some egg cookers even have double-stacking trays, able to accommodate up to 14 eggs at a time.

Omelet factor

Some egg cookers are capable of preparing omelets. These cookers are for those who want an easy way to make an omelet in the mornings without the usual stress. Some of these egg cookers can help you prepare restaurant-quality omelets, while others are better at helping you prepare thicker-textured dishes like quiches.

What to look for in a quality egg cooker

Cooking racks

Much like egg capacity, it will be essential to consider how many eggs you will want to cook at a time. This factors into the egg cooker’s size, as the more trays that an egg cooker offers, the more space it will take up. In addition, many egg cookers rise vertically to accommodate more cooking racks, making them as tall as many blenders.

Other features

A few other features on many egg cookers include but are not limited to poaching trays, omelet trays, lids for steaming, measuring cups and water level indicators. Many of these features can be featured on the same egg cooker, depending on the type and model you wish to buy.

Aesthetics

Many egg cookers can reflect a kitchen’s style and look. On a base level, many are simply functional. However, there are cute egg cookers, some that have a vintage feel and even a few that will sing to you when the eggs are finished cooking.

How much you can expect to spend on an egg cooker

Generally, egg cookers are not expensive. You will be able to find a few that cost under $10. However, these models may have only essential functions, and you want to be sure that they do what you want them to. Mid-range egg cookers will cost between $10-$50 and typically be multifunctional, meaning they have more than one method for egg cooking. Top-tier egg cookers will cost more than $50 and can often pull double duty as slow cookers, steamers and rice cookers. Only the most serious egg aficionados should consider purchasing an egg cooker at this price range.

Egg cooker FAQ

What is the best way to cook eggs in a microwave?

A. Place your eggs in a bowl with enough water to cover them. Add ½ tablespoon of salt and then cook them between 6 and 12 minutes, depending on how well done you would like them to be. Once they are finished cooking, let them rest for 2 minutes and rinse them with cold water.

What is the best method of cleaning an egg cooker?

A. Wash the lid and insert trays of the egg cooker with soap and hot water or on the top rack of the dishwasher. Soak a moist paper towel with a tablespoon of white vinegar for the heating unit and wipe thoroughly. Make sure that the appliance is unplugged before cleaning.

What are the best egg cookers to buy?

Top egg cooker

Cuisinart Egg Cooker

What you need to know: The Cuisinart Egg Central egg cooker is a versatile and easy-to-use unit that can hard-boil and poach eggs in an instant.

What you’ll love: It has an egg capacity of up to ten eggs and has an omelet feature as well. It also features an alert system to keep eggs from overheating.

What you should consider: This is a more expensive egg cooker model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top egg cooker for the money

Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Hard Boiled Egg Cooker

What you need to know: For a great price, the Hamilton 3-in-1 egg cooker offers reliable and versatile service.

What you’ll love: It can cook up to seven soft, medium and hard-boiled eggs in one go.

What you should consider: Users have reported that there is no omelet rack, and it has a lower egg capacity than other egg cookers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maverick SEC-2 Henrietta Hen Egg Cooker

What you need to know: The Maverick Henrietta Hen egg cooker offers a signature design based on a hen while still functional and easy to use.

What you’ll love: This unit will chirp upon the eggs being cooked and can cook up to seven eggs at a time.

What you should consider: Like the Hamilton users, many users wished this egg cooker had a larger egg capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Copper Chef Electric Cooker

What you need to know: The Copper Chef egg cooker offers a comprehensive cooker with a vintage design.

What you’ll love: It can cook up to seven eggs at a time with a “perfect” timing function for the best cooked eggs.

What you should consider: A few users have reported faulty products upon delivery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker

What you need to know: The Dash Deluxe egg cooker is an excellent addition to any kitchen with a 12-egg carrying capacity and several cooking modes.

What you’ll love: Can easily prepare omelets, soft-boiled, poached and scrambled eggs. It can also be used to steam vegetables or dumplings or warm tortillas.

What you should consider: This multifunctional unit has several pieces that can make it difficult to store.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

