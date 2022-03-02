Which Hamilton Beach microwave is the best?

The microwave might be one of the most used and most versatile gadgets in any kitchen. You can use it to cook almost any food, thaw frozen meat, reheat leftovers and pop popcorn. You can even use it to bake cakes and brownies.

Hamilton Beach is one of the better-known brands manufacturing microwaves, not to mention all its other kitchen-related products. Its microwaves come in various sizes and with different power levels, but the best Hamilton Beach microwave is the Hamilton Beach 1.6 Cubic Foot Stainless Steel Digital Microwave. This microwave may be large (perhaps too large for some countertops) but its power is strong.

What to know before you buy a Hamilton Beach microwave

Types

Countertop: The most common type, these microwaves plug into an outlet, rest on a kitchen counter or other space and require no installation. All Hamilton Beach microwaves are countertop types.

Built-in: Built-in microwaves require installation, are more expensive and you must place them into a wall or cabinet. Otherwise, they are identical to countertop microwaves.

Over-the-range: These special microwaves are installed above your stove. They have special features such as a venting system for steam and multipower-level lighting to help you see what you’re heating up.

Power

Microwaves measure their power and ability to heat in terms of watts (W). The higher the wattage, the faster the microwave cooks. The ideal range is 1000W or more; less wattage than this cooks food slowly and unevenly.

Size

Depending on the type of microwave, you might need to place it on a countertop. Measure the height, width and depth of the space in which you plan to put the microwave to make sure it will fit.

Capacity

Interiors are measured in terms of cubic feet. The ideal range is 1 to 2 cubic feet; this should be large enough to microwave just about anything you’ll need. Microwaves smaller than 1 cubic foot are best for reheating small meals and for compact kitchens.

What to look for in a quality Hamilton Beach microwave

Power level

Sometimes, nuking your leftovers at maximum power isn’t the best thing to do. Hamilton Beach microwaves include the option to decrease the wattage each use so you can heat up something slowly or gently thaw some frozen meats.

Ease of cleaning

Most Hamilton Beach microwaves have nonstick interiors made from stainless steel or porcelain enamel. These surfaces are nonporous so they don’t absorb food, which makes them simple to wipe clean. Removable turntables on some models make it even easier to clean.

Turntables

Not all microwaves come with a turntable, whether it’s removable or not. Turntables make it much easier to ensure your food cooks evenly by rotating your food automatically. You don’t have to rearrange it periodically by hand. Most Hamilton Beach microwaves come with a turntable, but check to make sure the microwave you’re looking at includes it if it’s something you want.

Child lock

For those with children, make sure your Hamilton Beach microwave includes a child-lock feature. You set a code using the microwave’s buttons. You must enter the code before you can turn on the microwave.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hamilton Beach microwave

Hamilton Beach microwaves usually start around $50 for 1 cubic foot or less with low wattage and limited features. The $70-$140 range gets you larger sizes and capacities, higher wattages and extra features.

Hamilton Beach microwave FAQ

Do Hamilton Beach microwaves include any warranties?

A. Hamilton Beach microwaves typically include at least one year of warranty from purchase, although this is limited to manufacturing and other material defects and doesn’t cover damage incurred from use.

How should you clean your Hamilton Beach microwave?

A. The best way to clean most microwaves is to wipe them down with a damp cloth and a touch of mild dish soap. The best time to do this is as soon as the mess is made because waiting allows the food splatter to dry and become very difficult to scrub off.

What’s the best Hamilton Beach microwave?

Top Hamilton Beach microwave

Hamilton Beach 1.6 Cubic Foot Stainless Steel Digital Microwave

What you need to know: With a 1.6-cubic-foot capacity and 1100W, this Hamilton Beach microwave can zap anything you need it to.

What you’ll love: This is the perfect size microwave for large families and big get-togethers.

What you should consider: This Hamilton Beach microwave is huge and won’t fit on some kitchen countertops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hamilton Beach microwave for the money

Hamilton Beach 0.9 cu.ft. Microwave Oven

What you need to know: It’s small yet powerful at 1000 watts. Easy to use and a bright addition to any kitchen.

What you’ll love: The compact construction takes a few inches off its size, making it perfect for small kitchens.

What you should consider: Some reports of ineffective packaging resulting in broken parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hamilton Beach 1.1 Cubic Foot Stainless Steel Microwave

What you need to know: This beautiful and modern stainless steel design looks great in any kitchen while heating your food with 1000W power.

What you’ll love: Feet underneath this Hamilton Beach microwave adds extra ventilation.

What you should consider: This model is reported to be very noisy when in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

