From preparing light, fruity concoctions to nutrient-packed vegetable blends, chances are you’ll find yourself reaching for a juicer time and again during the summer when many fruits and vegetables are in season. However, when selecting a model that will suit your needs, there are a few considerations to consider as you shop.

Ideally, a juicer can handle the varieties and quantities of the fruits and vegetables you want to convert to delicious juices. It will also fit your kitchen space and be straightforward to operate, clean and store.

Why should I use a juicer instead of a blender?

If you already have a blender, you may wonder why you would also need a juicer. Blenders have their selling points, including being easy to use and featuring a design that doesn’t take up a lot of counter or storage space. However, when it comes to making juice, they have their limitations.

The key difference between a blender and a juicer is the process each appliance uses to make juice. Instead of extracting juice from fruits and vegetables like a juicer, blenders pulverize them into a liquid consistency. While juicers separate the juice from the pulp and other pieces, blenders crush them all together. Juicers’ extracting technology results in richer flavors, which means delicious juices.

A blender may be the best for you if you prefer summer beverages with a thicker consistency, such as shakes and smoothies. On the other hand, juicers create concentrated juices with a light consistency that’s perfect for cold beverages on hot days.

Types of juicers

Most juicers are powered by electricity. Masticating and centrifugal are the two most popular varieties. Masticating juicers, or cold-press juicers, are quiet but somewhat slow. However, they are powerful and ideal for juicing leafy vegetables in addition to a variety of fruits. Centrifugal models are also called juice extractors and are great for large, firm fruit and vegetables. The technology works by spinning produce against an internal grate while separating pulp.

Citrus juicers are also available and, as the name implies, are designed for juicing oranges, lemons, limes and similar fruits. Manual juicers either work with a lever or by grinding fruits into a cone-shaped component. They aren’t ideal for producing precise results or large quantities of juice.

Tips for buying and using a juicer

Following a few tips will help you find the best juicer for your needs and guide you in achieving excellent results.

Factor in your budget.

Think about your kitchen size. Some juicers are quite large and can be challenging to use and store in kitchens with minimal space. Opt for a compact model instead if your kitchen is on the small side.

Use the right types of fruits and vegetables. Dense produce with a low juice content, such as bananas and avocados, are not ideal for juicing.

Don't put ice in your juicer. Juicers aren't designed to accommodate ice. In fact, putting ice in a juicer can cause damage to the internal components. Instead, add ice to your juice after it's prepared.

Best juicers for summer drinks

Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus Centrifugal Juicer

An attractive design, generous 70-ounce capacity and reasonably compact size make this juicer a solid choice. The wide 3.5-inch chute means you can juice large fruits and vegetables fast and effectively.

Kuvings Whole Slow Masticating Juicer

If your top priority is a model that offers quick clean-up, this is the one to get. In addition to its easy-to-clean components, it offers precise performance that preserves the vital nutrients in fruits and vegetables while it juices.

Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine Centrifugal Juicer

Anyone who is new to using a juicer will appreciate that this model is easy to set up, use and clean. It’s also one of the more affordable models on our list of favorites.

Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer

This juicer is affordable and effective, especially for juicing citrus fruits. It has three pulp control settings for customized citrus juices with just the right amount of pulp.

Omega Juice Extractor Masticating Juicer

This juicer earns praise for its quiet operation. It works slowly and preserves the nutrient content of the juice. It’s versatile, too, and you can use it to make nut butter, baby food, ground herbs, ground coffee and more.

Breville Juice Fountain Compact Centrifugal Juicer

This compact and affordable masticating juicer features a 3-inch wide chute for juicing large chunks of fruits and vegetables. We like that it has a froth separator for froth-free servings.

ORFELD Masticating Juicer

Although this masticating juicer falls on the lower end of the price spectrum, it offers features users love, including dual speeds and removable, dishwasher-safe components. It’s also simple to operate.

Mueller Austria Ultra Power Masticating Juicer

Consumers will appreciate that this juicer isn’t very noisy and is energy-efficient. Two speeds, a wide chute and a streamlined design are highlights of its feature set.

Omega Slow Masticating Juicer

Even though this is one of the more affordable masticating juicers by Omega, it offers popular features such as quiet operation, five settings and low speeds that preserve nutrients. In addition to juice, you can use it to make nut butter, baby food and more.

Hamilton Beach Cold Press Masticating Juicer

Low noise output yet the ability to make nutrient-packed juices are the highlights of this masticating model. Key parts disassemble in minutes for easy cleanup.

