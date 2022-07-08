The top 7 vegan pizzas you can buy online

Enjoying a frozen pizza at home isn’t as easy when you’re vegan. But with the rise of veganism, there are more options to try, many of which are available online. With vegan-friendly alternative cheeses and meatless proteins, popping a frozen pizza in the oven can become a regular indulgence.

From plain cheese to supreme to building your own creation from a vegan cookbook on a premade crust, there’s something for every vegan who craves a classic pizza night at home. So, grab a pizza stone and preheat the oven.

Best vegan cheese pizza

Banza Plant-Based Cheese Frozen Pizza

What you need to know: This pizza is both gluten-free and vegan, with a crust made entirely from chickpeas.

What you’ll love: The gluten-free crust mimics the crispy, doughy bite of wheat dough. Creamy vegan mozzarella cheese from Follow Your Heart covers the pizza and bubbles to a golden brown in the oven. It contains no artificial colors, flavors, added sugar or preservatives.

What you should consider: Though it’s a crowd favorite, it’s relatively expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vegan cheese pizza for the money

American Flatbread, Vegan Harvest

What you need to know: When it comes to vegan frozen pizza, this thin crust cheese pizza is both delicious and budget-friendly.

What you’ll love: The thin crust is crispy and chewy. The sauce is sweet and savory with a hint of red pepper flakes. Daiya vegan mozzarella-style shreds top the pizza, along with Italian herbs. There are no preservatives or GMOs.

What you should consider: You need to let the pizza thaw while the oven preheats, and it’s on the smaller side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best vegan supreme pizza

Amy’s Pizza, Vegan Supreme

What you need to know: Amy’s is known for its flavorful frozen meals, and this supreme pizza is no different.

What you’ll love: This pizza is for vegans who crave all the toppings. Plant-based pepperoni and sausage pack loads of flavor while veggies add sweetness and soy-based mozzarella covers. Spices such as mustard seed, paprika, black pepper and hickory smoke flavor make this pizza stand out against other vegan options.

What you should consider: This pizza doesn’t cater to special diets other than vegan, so read the ingredients carefully if you have additional dietary restrictions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vegan supreme pizza for the money

Daiya Supreme Pizza

What you need to know: This is an affordable frozen pizza for vegans who also eat gluten-free and soy-free.

What you’ll love: Finding a grab-and-go pizza is tough if you have multiple dietary restrictions, but this one might hit the spot. It’s free of dairy, gluten and soy. Instead, it uses a mix of gluten-free starches and flour to create a crispy crust. It’s topped with Daiya mozzarella-style cheese, Beyond Meat Italian sausage-style crumbles and various veggies.

What you should consider: Customers love the crust and sausage but recommend adding more of your own toppings for fresh flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alpha Vegan Supreme Personal Pizza, Pack of 8

What you need to know: These personal pizzas are great to stock up on for when you want an easy meal for one.

What you’ll love: Plant-based crumbles top this personal pizza with 8 grams of protein, along with dairy-free mozzarella and vegetables. The personal size is great as an appetizer or a meal. It’s certified vegan and free from GMOs and additives.

What you should consider: Some customers noted a funny aftertaste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best vegan pizza crust

Angelic Bakehouse Reduced Sodium Flatzza, Pack of 3

What you need to know: These vegan crusts make a tasty base for homemade vegan pizzas and are free from eight of the top nine allergens.

What you’ll love: Each bag comes with two thin crusts that bake into a crispy flatbread. They’re free from peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, dairy, sesame and high fructose corn syrup. You can cook them on regular pizza stones or baking sheets, and they freeze well until you’re ready to use them.

What you should consider: They use wheat and multiple ingredients containing gluten.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vegan pizza crusts for the money

Rich’s Home Cauliflower Pizza Crusts, Pack of 6

What you need to know: These crusts are ideal for gluten-free vegans who want to make their own pizzas.

What you’ll love: The mix of cauliflower, rice, chia, vegetable extracts and spices create a pliable texture and classic pizza flavor. The crusts are ultra-thin and are safe for anyone with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. You can store them in the freezer and thaw them before baking.

What you should consider: These are not low-carb crusts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

