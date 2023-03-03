Regardless of your background, St. Patrick’s Day is a time of revelry and joy, a holiday that invites everyone to bathe in green and celebrate with friends and strangers alike. Whether you are hosting a raucous house party or holding a more elegant affair, St. Patrick’s decorations are a must for any event.

There are plenty of ways to style your St. Patrick’s Day event, including wall art, table settings, ornaments and rustic decor.

Best St. Patrick’s Day decorations

Disney Mickey Mouse Lucky Shamrock Pillow Throw

While most decorations tend to be loud and somewhat gaudy, this understated pillow throw offers some cute family-friendly fun. Mickey’s iconic ears are on display in a subtle, charming fashion that’s appropriate throughout spring.

Crocs Jibbitz Holiday Shoe Charms

Crocs wearers can adorn their comfy, stylish footwear with these St. Patrick’s-themed Jibbitz this March. The pack of five charms includes a shamrock, rainbow and, of course, a leprechaun to embrace the luck of the Irish.

Beistle Shamrock Table Cover

Any party host should find as many ways as possible to cover surfaces in bright green. This plastic table cover does the trick while offering convenient use and protection against spills and messes.

Artoid Mode Plaid Shamrock Table Runner

For a more refined affair, consider this cute polyester table runner. The soft, durable material protects the table underneath from hot plates, spilled drinks and scratches, while the pattern is fun and charming.

Yankee Candle Meadow Showers Jar Candle

With a gentle flame, soft glow and green color, this large jar candle provides a warm, St. Patrick’s-themed aesthetic. Plus, its scent evokes the heralding of springtime, with a fresh aroma of light rain on a grassy lea.

Briarwood Lane St. Patrick’s Day House Flag

Herald the holiday with this high-quality outdoor flag that wishes all a Happy St. Patrick’s Day. The flag stands up to inclement weather, and the vibrant color resists fading. It can also be hung up inside for a lively house party.

DII St. Patrick’s Dish Towel Collection

These adorable dish towels are perfect for the holiday, sporting shades of green and a few cute slogans to get you in the spirit. In addition to the fitting aesthetics, these cotton towels are practical in the kitchen as they’re highly absorbent and easy to clean.

Big Dot of Happiness DIY Shamrock Decorations

For those seeking to get more involved in the decorations, this collection of shamrocks invites you to cut out the shape and adorn them as you desire. Set them up as centerpieces or hang them from the ceiling; while one side is glittery, the other is blank, letting you place stickers or write fun messages to guests.

Funko Pop Notre Dame Leprechaun

You can add some Irish spirit to a desk, mantle or tabletop with this leprechaun vinyl figurine. This 4-inch Funko Pop captures the likeness of the Notre Dame mascot, a fitting tribute on St. Patrick’s Day.

Huxley and Kent Lulubelles Power Plush

Dogs should be able to get in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun and excitement, too. This plush Irish beer bottle makes the perfect toy to enjoy responsibly throughout the day.

Artsy Woodsy Personalized Irish Pub Sign

Add a little bit of an Irish pub spirit to a room in your house with this traditional wooden sign, customized with your name and any memorable slogan or title you want. Made of birch, it’s lightweight and durable, so it’s easy to set up for parties or keep affixed to a wall year-round.

Thirstystone Celtic Cross Coaster Set

Make sure all surfaces are protected from drinks with a set of Irish-themed coasters. This collection of four is made of durable sandstone and cork. They feature the Celtic cross, and you can leave them out all year long.

Trademark Fine Art Guinness for Sure

Guinness is often associated with St. Patrick’s Day, so it’s only fitting to have decor from the famed brewery on display. This vintage image on canvas over wood can be enjoyed around St. Patrick’s Day and across all seasons when you fancy a delicious stout.

Hyoola Lime Tall Taper Candles

Embrace green as the color of choice with these large, bright taper candles. The loud lime shade is fitting for a vibrant party, while the wax construction prevents drips, so the area stays clean and safe all night.

Urban Villa St. Patrick’s Dinner Napkins

For those hosting a dinner party, these cotton napkins elevate the affair with their quality and appearance. This set of 12 offers terrific value; the plaid green aesthetic befits St. Patrick’s Day, but they are also appropriate throughout springtime.

