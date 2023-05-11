Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer

Introducing a new summer-themed cold brew and more

Just last month, Starbucks announced you could find more of your favorite beverages, such as the Pink Drink and the Paradise Drink, in the grocery aisle. It seems that move was to make room for two new delicious summer drinks. This week, the company announced it would greet summer with a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. Both are only available for a limited time.

What is Starbucks Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino?

This new minty summer Frappuccino is made with roast coffee, sweet chocolate and mint. For texture, Starbucks added in Frappuccino chips and topped it all off with mocha sauce, whipped cream and a sprinkle of crumbled chocolate cookie mint.

According to Maureen Matthews of the Starbucks beverage development team, “The new white chocolate mint sauce is subtle and creamy, and when paired with the crunch of Frappuccino chips and a swirl of rich mocha, is reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream poolside on a warm summer day.”

What is Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew?

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew is a cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup. It’s topped with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam, and, to add texture, features a sparse sprinkling of toasted cookie crumbles.

Matt Thornton of the Starbucks beverage development team said in a press release, “When creating Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, we were inspired by memories of fresh macadamia nuts on tropical vacations and the distinct flavor of white chocolate macadamia nut cookies.”

Starbucks also has a new whole-bean mix

For people who want to take home whole-beans for brewing in your home coffee maker, this week Starbucks also announced its Green Apron Blend. The upbeat offering is a light roast with hints of Honeybell orange and graham crackers.

For every bag of Green Apron Blend it sells, Starbucks is designating $5 to the Caring Unites Partners Fund, a program that, according to the company, “provides grants to eligible Starbucks employees in times of need.” For a limited time, 10 cents per brewed cup of Green Apron Blend will also go to the fund.

Best Starbucks beverages that you can buy online

These are some of the best summer Starbucks offerings you can get without leaving your home.

Starbucks Pink and Paradise Drink

This 12-pack of summer drinks from Starbucks includes eight of the famed Pink Drinks and four of the equally satisfying Paradise Drinks. Both flavors are made with a refreshing blend of coconut milk and fruit juice.

Starbucks Frappuccino Mini 2 Flavor Variety Pack

You get 12 mini cans of Starbucks Frappuccino Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha (six each) in this selection. The beverage is made from a mix of Arabica coffee beans​ and creamy milk.

Starbucks RTD Energy Drink

If you prefer an uplifting blast of refreshment in your summer beverage, these energy drinks are what you crave. The variety pack features strawberry lemonade, peach passionfruit and black cherry limeade.

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew

This pack of eight cold brew cans features two flavors: vanilla sweet cream and dark cocoa sweet cream. For maximum flavor, follow the included pouring instructions.

Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee Drink

For those who simply prefer the best, with no frills or additional flavors, this 12-pack of Frappuccino Coffee Drinks will satisfy.

