Which farmhouse end table is best?

Farmhouse furniture is a popular style that gives your space a cozy, down-home feel. It celebrates the aesthetics of simple rural living without forfeiting modern comforts. If you’re looking to furnish your room in this decor, adding some farmhouse end tables can add true rustic charm. Many farmhouse-style end tables are made out of distressed wood and come in light or neutral colors.

If you want a lovely two-toned piece, Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Isakson Tall Trestle End Table is a top pick.

What to know before you buy a farmhouse end table

Farmhouse style elements

Farmhouse decor prioritizes function and practicality, which is why furniture in this style aims for simplicity over ornamentation. Many favor natural materials, such as reclaimed wood, wicker, metal and stone. The upholstery is often made of cotton, canvas or linen. Colors are also natural and neutral, highlighting earth tones, grays, whites and beiges. You’ll usually see accent colors in light blue, green or yellow.

Uses

An end table is a small table you can place next to your couch, sofa or comfy chair. They’re about the same height as the arm of a chair, making it easy to reach a book or a cup. End tables are also a great spot for a decorative vase, table lamp, clock or a candle.

Material

Most farmhouse end tables are made from wood. Natural wood showcases the grain, though some manufacturers paint their wooden end tables. Distressed or weathered wood is a popular look. You’ll also see end tables made from antiqued metal, such as bronze or iron, which have a vintage look.

Shape

End tables come in various shapes, often using a square, rectangular or round tabletop. Select end tables come in a drum or barrel shape. The main consideration when choosing a shape is that it’ll fit in the space you’re placing it. Farmhouse style focuses more on a mix-and-match style instead of a coordinated look, so don’t try too hard to match your end table with existing furniture.

Size

Most end tables measure 18 to 24 inches in height. You want your end table to be within 2 inches of the height of your sofa arm. Also, you don’t want an end table that’s lower than the sofa or chair you’re placing it next to. And you want it wide enough to place your items, ideally around 20 inches wide. Before purchasing an end table, check its dimensions to ensure it fits in your space.

What to look for in a quality farmhouse end table

Storage

For added versatility, select an end table that has storage. Look for tables with shelves beneath the tabletop for open storage or, if you prefer closed storage, one with a drawer or cabinet.

Nesting

Nesting farmhouse end tables come in a set of two or more tables. Each table fits beneath one another in descending sizes. This is a good option in small spaces because you can pull out the extra tables when you need them or leave them under the primary end table when you don’t.

Legs and accents

Most farmhouse end tables feature the traditional four legs. You may also see curved legs or a single, pedestal-style leg. While simplicity dominates the farmhouse style, you may also see minimal accents such as a scalloped apron or crossbuck.

How much you can expect to spend on a farmhouse end table

Quality farmhouse end tables vary in price depending on materials, size and brand. They start at $60 and can cost upwards of $200.

Farmhouse end table FAQ

Where does farmhouse style get its name?

A. Farmhouse style is influenced by the original homesteads in the rural U.S. when function and practicality were more important than frills. The early settlers sourced materials from one’s immediate surroundings, either through repurposing or relying on natural resources such as timber.

Can I use a farmhouse end table as a nightstand?

A. Absolutely. Many end tables have similar dimensions to a nightstand. Look for one with a drawer or cabinet to place by your antiqued bed.

What’s the best farmhouse end table to buy?

Top farmhouse end table

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Isakson Tall Trestle End Table

What you need to know: This beautiful natural wood tabletop features a matte metal frame and a shelf.

What you’ll love: The construction is heavy and sturdy. It’s easy to assemble. The wooden plank-style top is distressed. It also comes in solid, neutral colors, as well as a matching coffee table.

What you should consider: Not all reviewers liked the weathered look of the wood.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top farmhouse end table for the money

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Kistler Tall Wood End Table

What you need to know: You can’t get more rustic than this unfinished wood end table if you’re looking for an authentic, “roughing it” look.

What you’ll love: This reasonably priced table comes fully assembled. The rough, natural wood has a distressed look and a certain charm. The size is perfect.

What you should consider: A few reviewers noticed the stain came off and transferred onto other materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Andover Mills Oreland Tall End Table with Storage

What you need to know: The clean, simple design of this end table comes in classic farmhouse colors and will work well with any existing farmhouse items.

What you’ll love: This end table has a drawer for closed storage. It comes in white, gray oak and a light brown. It’s taller on the taller end at 23 inches high and works well next to platform beds. It only takes a few minutes to assemble.

What you should consider: It’s made from particleboard, so this end table isn’t as durable as authentic wooden ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.