Which gold wall art is best?

Wall art comes in many forms, from metal and canvas to abstract and practical pieces. No matter what theme you have in mind for your living area, there are plenty of options to fulfill your vision. Gold has become a popular color for spaces with a modern theme. This type of art can include a wide variety of images. Gold is associated with luxury and accomplishment.

The best piece is the DeaTee Metal Frame Artwork, which includes three iron frames with minimalist lines for a hollowed-out look.

What to know before you buy gold wall art

Types of wall art

Now that you’ve decided on a color, you can start searching for different types of gold art. The most common form of wall art is canvas prints. They can showcase a wide variety of images including animals, humans, abstract designs and various objects. There’s also metal artwork that can either be flat images printed on a sheet of metal or metal lines pieced together to create a shape. Clocks are another popular form of wall art because they are practical and can cover a lot of space. You can also buy posters but they’ll require a separate purchase of a matching frame.

Wall art size

Single pieces of wall art are usually 18 inches by 24 inches. This is the average size for posters and canvas prints. Large wall art has become more common as homes become bigger. These pieces can cover more space instead of purchasing several different pieces to fill a wall. Three-piece sets are also very common in the interior design market. When hung up next to one another, they can cover as much space as a large single piece of canvas art.

What to look for in quality gold wall art

Practical wall art

Most wall art is meant to help fill your space. Empty walls can feel far less like home than ones covered in artwork. But wall art has some more practical uses as well. Clocks, for example, are a great way to decorate your living area with something useful. Artwork can also have benefits to the acoustics in your home. Much like rugs and furniture, wall art helps to soften sound. This is beneficial when you’re listening to music, watching TV or having a conversation. If you live in an apartment where you share a wall with your neighbor, wall art can help block any excess noise that might spill over.

Easy to hang

If you’re not comfortable using drywall screws, buying art that’s easy to hang is important. Some pieces come with wires attached to the frame. This makes it simple to attach to your wall. All you’ll need to do is draw a straight line using a pencil and a ruler to make sure the nails are at the same level. Some pieces even include a set of nails so you don’t have to worry about choosing the right size.

Textures and shadows

Another benefit of high-quality art is that they add texture to your walls. Much like with a throw blanket or rug, decor texture is an important part of making a space feel comfortable. Even if you don’t buy a real painting, most printed art pieces use added texture to create the illusion of real paint. Metal art is another way to add dimension to your walls. Some pieces use metal lines to create shapes and images. You can shine light near this type of art to create shadows behind the pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on gold wall art

Gold wall art generally runs from about $20-$70.

Gold wall art FAQ

Is gold wall art more expensive?

A. Unless you’re buying wall art with actual gold in it, then it shouldn’t be any more expensive than art with other colors. Gold wall art just gives the illusion of luxury.

What does the color gold symbolize?

A. Color psychology is the study of how hues affect the human brain. This includes our moods, desires and perceptions. Many marketers use color psychology to decide which hues are best for their desired audience. However, not every color means the same thing to every person. Anecdotal evidence suggests that certain colors have different effects on certain people. For example, red is associated with love, anger and passion, while gold can imply luxury, excitement and illumination.

What’s the best gold wall art to buy?

Top gold wall art

DeaTee Metal Frame Artwork

What you need to know: This metal frame artwork comes in three pieces with minimalist metal lines painted gold.

What you’ll love: Each 11.8-inch by 17.7-inch piece shows a different view of a woman using only lines. The lines create shadows on your wall depending on the room’s lighting. The set comes with 14 nails and white drywall anchors. The frames are made of iron and painted completely in gold.

What you should consider: They are mostly transparent and will show the wall behind them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gold wall art for the money

Arjun Gold Butterfly Paintings

What you need to know: This three-piece set of paintings shows abstract gold backgrounds with butterflies.

What you’ll love: They come in two sizes measured in inches: 12 inches by 16 inches and 16 inches by 20 inches. The backgrounds are a swirl of abstract gold paint in various shades. Each piece has at least one butterfly in blue, gold and beige. The images are painted on canvas with wooden frames.

What you should consider: The larger size is double the cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yiji Decor Gold Clock

What you need to know: This large gold clock is the perfect addition to an office or living room.

What you’ll love: A gold disk in the center is surrounded by gold needles. Most of the needles have a sparkling crystal tip on them which reflects light. It only requires a single A battery to function.

What you should consider: This clock has a silent tick, so if you’re someone who likes the sound of a ticking clock, this product is probably not for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

