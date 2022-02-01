Which bathroom wall art is best?

Wall art is a fun and creative way to liven up any room in the house, but one room that many people overlook is the bathroom. It’s not the room you commonly associate with art, but the right piece can liven up the room by adding style and personality.

The right piece of wall art for your bathroom will depend on the size, color, style and look you’re going for in your bathroom, but our top pick is Black And Grayish I See London I See France — Textual Art.

What to know before you buy bathroom wall art

Type of wall art

Framed posters, pictures, or plaques are an easy go-to choice when decorating your bathroom, but you have other options to consider, such as wall signs, wall panels and decorative mirrors.

When creating the look and style for your bathroom, also consider bathroom rugs and bathroom shelves. These can help tie the room together, especially if you’re working with a specific color scheme.

Size

Your decorating options are entirely dependent on the size of your bathroom. If you have a smaller space to work with, it’s best to keep the design minimal and not try to do too much.

Oversized pieces can create a crowded look, even in bigger bathrooms, so you want to make sure your design choices not only fit the style of the bathroom but also its size to create a sense of proper balance.

What to look for in bathroom wall art

Material

The bathroom presents some unique challenges when it comes to selecting wall art because of the steam and humidity it will be exposed to on a daily basis.

That means you want to avoid acrylic or oil paintings, even if framed. Moisture can get trapped under the glass of some framed pieces, which can potentially damage the art, so it’s best to opt for less expensive pieces since their shelf life could be less when hung in the bathroom.

Style and tone

While you may be limited in the material best suited for the bathroom, you have more leeway when it comes to the style. The bathroom is the room where you can have a little more fun. Many of the posters, plaques, signs and panels are humorous, and you can easily find a piece that fits your sense of humor.

While you have more freedom to design your bathroom, you don’t want the look and style to differ too drastically from that of the other rooms in the house. Have fun, but try to do so while maintaining a sense of aesthetic consistency.

How much you can expect to spend on bathroom wall art

The cost of bathroom wall art can vary significantly based on the type of art, size, and the creator. You can find extremely inexpensive pieces of wall art for under $10, but you can spend $100 or more for larger pieces of higher quality made by name brands.

Bathroom wall art FAQ

How can I protect my bathroom wall art?

A. There is no getting around the fact that the bathroom is a hot and humid place. Moisture and mildew can build up and damage wall art, so you want to make sure to ventilate your bathroom if possible. Try keeping a window open, or use an exhaust fan when running the water. When in doubt, there is moisture-proof art specifically designed to be hung in the bathroom.

Where is the best place to put art in a bathroom?

A. Placement of art is always important when it comes to how a room will look, and that is no different with the bathroom. Much will depend on the layout of your bathroom, but It is recommended that you center your artwork in line with any towel racks while also making sure not to put it too close to the towel rack since you don’t want to obstruct the rack, or risk damaging the art when using the rack.

What’s the best bathroom wall art to buy?

Top bathroom wall art

Black And Grayish I See London I See France — Textual Art

What you need to know: This easy-to-hang, modern and stylish wall art features a sassy slogan that can bring a little extra personality to your bathroom.

What you’ll love: This piece of made-in-the-USA wall art is available in multiple sizes, so it will perfectly fit in any bathroom. These wall plaques begin as top-of-the-line lithograph prints that are mounted on wood, which makes them easy to hang without installation or hardware.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted that the wood can damage easily, so you should handle it with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Best bathroom wall art for the money

Brooke & Vine Funny Bathroom Decor Wall Art Prints

What you need to know: This set of four unframed wall art prints provides you with a gallery of silly sayings written in attractive black and white typography.

What you’ll love: This bathroom wall art set will keep you and your guest giggling. You can create a gallery wall or hang each piece individually. The black and white color palette makes this artwork conducive to all bathroom spaces.

What you should consider: These items do not come with a frame to hang, so you must purchase that separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wash Your Hands Pineapple Canvas Wall Art

What you need to know: This adorable pineapple design wall art can bring a vacation vibe to your bathroom.

What you’ll love: Made with the highest quality stretch canvas and top-of-the-line ink, this handmade piece of wall art will add some festive sizzle to any bathroom. This piece of art has been customized to meet the needs of a wet and humid bathroom.

What you should consider: This item costs slightly more when compared to other bathroom wall art.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.