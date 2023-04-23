A guide to help you remember to clean overlooked areas in your home

Dirt and dust can accumulate in your home during the winter in spaces you don’t often occupy, making it easy to forget about them when spring cleaning rolls around. However, it’s a common oversight you shouldn’t feel too bad about since out-of-sight, out-of-mind areas are rarely cleaned.

We’ve asked our cleaning expert Ketia Daniel to break down which areas of the home are commonly missed when spring cleaning, how to clean them thoroughly and a few product recommendations for getting the job done.

Identifying commonly missed areas ahead of spring cleaning

Most homes have several areas that are either unoccupied most of the time or aren’t regularly cleaned. According to Daniel, “commonly missed areas are usually out of sight. So high areas such as high window seals, crown molding and ceiling fans are often missed. Extremely low areas such as baseboards, underneath the bed and other furniture are the most commonly missed areas.”

Although frequently cleaning these areas isn’t necessary to maintain a tidy home, you’ll want to do so occasionally as they can get pretty dirty without you even knowing it. Daniel said, “Moving furniture and appliances will also have you realizing just how much dirt and debris you miss during regular cleaning. My favorite is the stove. Slide your stove out, and you’ll see just home much goes underneath it. It’ll for sure have you puzzled.”

Best spring cleaning products

Swiffer 360 Dusters Extendable Handle Starter Kit

These heavy-duty dusters lock up three times more dirt than traditional feather dusters and pick up allergens from cat and dog dander. They can be used with Swiffer short or extendable handles, and Daniel recommends them to anyone who wants to clean ceiling fans, crown molding and underneath furniture.

Sold by Amazon

Baseboard Buddy Cleaning Tool

Cleaning baseboards can be strenuous on the back and knees, but Daniel recommends the Baseboard Buddy Cleaning Tool to clean the ones in your home without even bending over. It has a heavy-duty aluminum handle that can extend up to 4 feet and a flexible head design that conforms to any baseboard or door molding.

Sold by Amazon

Kitchen Stove Counter Gap Cover

Daniel said this gap cover is excellent for preventing food from falling onto the ground from the stove. It has an anti-static design and is made from flexible silicone that can be cut to accommodate stoves of any size. It’s also suitable for covering gaps between home drawers and corner surfaces.

Sold by Amazon

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster

This duster is excellent for cleaning everything from blinds and bookshelves to lamps and furniture. The rippled sponge traps and holds dust in one wipe and removes all pollen and pet hair, making it suitable for allergy sufferers. It works on blinds, vents, baseboards, railings and mirrors and can be washed for reuse.

Sold by Amazon

ForceField Fabric Cleaner

You can’t go wrong with this powerful fabric cleaner if you want to remove tough stains from upholstery, clothing, carpets, rugs, car mats, and cushions. It penetrates deep into fibers for deep cleaning and has an after-effect that helps repel dirt and grime, keeping your stuff looking clean for longer.

Sold by Wayfair

Cleanbear Synthetic Rubber Gloves

Rubber gloves aren’t only for dishwashing but also for keeping your hands clean when spring cleaning. These lightweight gloves are latex-free and don’t have an unpleasant smell like other rubber gloves. The interior is smooth and offers sufficient grip, and the fit isn’t too tight, making them comfortable enough to wear for extended periods.

Sold by Amazon

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop

Traditional mops are fine for cleaning most hard surfaces in your home, but this bucket floor cleaning system offers comprehensive cleaning. The 360-degree design makes it excellent for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, and the hands-free wringer keeps water inside the bucket when wringing or moving it.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Swiffer Green Mop

The Swiffer Green Mop uses disposable sweeper cloth pads and is excellent for removing dust, dirt, hair and allergens from floors and furniture. It has a lightweight build with a swivel head to clean hard-to-reach areas, and the mop handle breaks down into four parts for convenient storage.

Sold by Wayfair

Unger Microfiber Window Squeegee and Scrubber

Cleaning your windows is a breeze with this squeegee and scrubber. The 12-inch abrasive scrubber is tough on dirt but gentle on windows, and the 5-foot telescopic poll adjusts to your preferred length so you can get to high windows and hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a foam handle for improved grip and control.

Sold by Home Depot

