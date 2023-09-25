LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Time to get a healthy start to the fall season.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will be hosting a Health and Wellness Expo this weekend at the State House Convention Center on Saturday.

UAMS diagnostic radiologist Dr. Patrick Jennings and event coordinator Amanda Copley stopped by KARK to talk about the event scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UAMS will be providing health screenings, a car show and prize drawings.

There will also be panel discussions with UAMS doctors, to help improve the quality of life.

A political discussion panel will also be held, focused on issues concerning health and wellness in Arkansas.

For more information on the event, please visit ArkansasHealthAndWellnessExpo.com.