Different teas need to be steeped for different amounts of time or temperatures. Always check the box or label to see how to properly make the best cup.

Which tea gift sets are best?

Tea is one of the nicest and coziest gifts you can give. Whether you’re buying for an experienced or a new tea drinker, a set of multiple tea leaves will serve them well. Tea gift sets offer an array of tastes to keep them warm throughout the colder months.

Giving the gift of great tea is easy with the Tea Forte Wellbeing Organic Pyramid Infusers. It’s full of classic flavors that all tea drinkers will love.

What to know before you buy a tea gift set

Herbal or caffeinated

Tea drinkers often have a preference for the time of day they like their tea. If they start their morning with a cup and have it throughout the day, they probably drink caffeinated tea. If they like to have a cup before bed, soothing herbal teas will likely be the best gift for them. People with caffeine sensitivity may prefer herbal as well. It’s good to know what the recipient enjoys most before making a selection for them.

New or experienced tea drinker

Someone who is brand new to hot teas may benefit most from an array of classic teas, such as green and earl grey. An experienced tea drinker who brews a cup of something different every day may enjoy a selection of teas that are unusual or hard to find. If they have developed a love for a specific kind, they may love a variety of flavors of that type.

How to brew

There are several ways to brew tea, including kettles, teapots, infusers and the microwave. Knowing how the recipient of the gift brews their tea will help you determine what type of packaging to choose. If they have a kettle or use a travel mug, tea bags or pyramids will be the easiest for them to brew. If they prefer infusers, loose-leaf tea could be best

What to look for in a quality tea gift set

Tea variety

Tea sets usually offer an array of different types of tea or one kind with flavor variations. Some are a mix of herbal and caffeinated, while specialized ones will stick to one or the other. They often have a theme as well, such as floral teas or fruity teas. Some include only classic teas, while others have flavors from all over the world. A good gift set should entertain a lot of tastes.

Quantity

Tea gift sets usually offer at least 10 bags. The smaller the amount, the more specialized the flavors tend to be. Most sets have between 20-50 tea bags, while more expensive and varied ones might have up to 100. Consider if the recipient prefers quality over quantity before making a selection.

Packaging

When giving anyone a gift set, the packaging should be durable and aesthetically pleasing. Some tea selections come in wooden boxes, while others come in plastic or cardboard. Although tea bags and pyramids are usually always packaged in the same way, loose-leaf teas are available in more options. You can find loose-leaf tea in tubes or even pressed into shapes.

How much you can expect to spend on a tea gift set

Tea gift sets usually cost between $10-$35, depending on how nice the packaging is and the quality of the tea. Specialty sets with rarer teas will likely cost more.

Tea gift set FAQ

What are other good gifts for tea drinkers?

A. Tea lovers typically enjoy nice mugs and mug warmers that will keep their drink from going cold. Good teapots and kettles are also great options. On-the-go tea lovers will likely love travel mugs. You can also give them flavored honey to enhance their favorite teas.

How do you brew loose-leaf tea?

A. You need an infuser or some type of strainer to effectively make loose-leaf tea. Many teapots have a strainer inside of them so you can just pour hot water over the tea leaves.

What’s the best tea gift set to buy?

Top tea gift set

Tea Forte Wellbeing Organic Pyramid Infusers

What you need to know: This set includes 10 high-quality pyramid-shaped tea bags for excellent brews.

What you’ll love: This beautiful package offers a wide variety of tea options with great flavor and presentation. It’s perfect for those who love loose-leaf but don’t have an infuser. It’s as easy to use as a tea bag without compromising the brew strength.

What you should consider: The packaging is thin and easily damaged. Some of the tea flavors are slightly weak or inaccurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tea gift set for the money

Taylors of Harrogate Assorted Speciality

What you need to know: This selection of specialty classic flavors includes both caffeinated and decaffeinated teas.

What you’ll love: This set has an excellent variety of smooth and flavorful teas. It includes six bags each of the eight tea varieties in a sleek gift box. It’s great for beginner tea drinkers and those who like to have a wide array of traditional flavors.

What you should consider: The tea isn’t as strong as some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tea Drops Party Pack Sampler

What you need to know: This sampler features sweetened and dissolvable loose-leaf tea pressed into fun shapes.

What you’ll love: These cute tea pods are easy to use with no waste or mess. All you have to do is put them in a mug of hot water and wait. The formula includes raw cane sugar. This set is available in an eight and 25 count.

What you should consider: It’s pre-sweetened, which some tea drinkers won’t like. Some of the leaves don’t fully dissolve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

